4 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 60,000
Attic on the second floor without lift, two bedrooms, bathroom, living area with kitchenette…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 120,000
First floor apartment without lift in a small condominium. Two bedrooms bedroom two bathroom…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
Price on request
Real estate complex consisting of 51 apartments of about 50 square meters each. There are al…
9 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
10 Number of rooms 180 m²
Price on request
Recently built ground floor apartment with 250 m2 of garden. Three bedrooms two bathrooms li…
9 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
50 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 100,000
Second floor apartment of about 90 square meters with covered parking space. Two bedrooms ba…
3 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 100,000
Attic on the third floor with no lift. Bedroom, bathroom, living room with kitchenette. Sout…
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
First floor apartment with independent entrance Surface area of 100 sq m General condition o…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 240,000
Newly built apartments in class A4+ in various types of about 100 square meters. Quality fin…
9 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
55 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 125,000
Apartment with garage on the first floor with lift two bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen…
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartments in class A with photovoltaic system. Customizable surfaces from 100 t…
7 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
7 room apartment
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 100,000
Second floor apartment without lift in a three-unit condominium. Three bedrooms bathroom liv…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 329,000
In a quiet residential context embellished by a swimming pool and garden, all just 2 km from…
3 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
Price on request
Furnished apartment on the fourth floor with elevator a few steps from the sea Living area w…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
New generation apartments in class A and with advanced home automation different surfaces fr…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartments (also with Rent to Buy formula) with separate entrance Outdoor Garage…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 90 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartments with three bedrooms, bathroom and living area Solarium Area served Qu…
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 85 m²
Price on request
Attic with quality finishes second floor with elevator and outdoor stairs with private entra…
4 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms 65 m²
Price on request
Apartment in the historic center with living room with kitchenette bedroom bedroom bathroom …
9 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
60 Number of rooms 2 500 m²
Price on request
Hotel 70's under renovation on 5 levels plus basement and attic floor restaurant with 200 se…
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 110 m²
Price on request
Apartment of 110 square meters on the second floor without elevator in a building of six uni…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 90 m²
Price on request
Building a stone's throw from the center of recently built and customize Various solutions r…
1 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
1 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 275,000
GA-V001411. Новые двухкомнатные апартаменты с террасой в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредлагаем к п…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 107,000
ЕС-141019-3. Квартира в недавно построенном доме в г. КоррополиКвартира для продажи в недавн…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 370,000
GM-CPA-TR-MAYA. Трехкомнатная квартира в 100 метрах от моряТрехкомнатная квартира в 100 метр…
1 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
1 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 280,000
GM-CPA-L19ROSS. Изумительная двухкомнатная квартира с видом на море в Коста ПарадизоИзумител…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 230,000
GM-CPA-B16TIOS. Трехкомнатная квартира в Коста ПарадизоТрехкомнатная квартира в Коста Паради…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 200,000
GM-CPA - B7PET. Двухкомнатная квартира расположена в нижней части Коста ПарадизоДвухкомнатна…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 80,000
GM-CAS-SD2. Квартира в историческом центре средневекового города КастельсардоТрехкомнатная к…
3 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1500I. Очаровательные апартаменты с видом на озеро МаджореОчаровательные апартаменты с в…
Apartmentin Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
€ 450,000
VB-090617. Шикарная резиденция в городе КомоРезиденция является реконструкцией виллы, к кото…

