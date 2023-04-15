Houses for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

Italy
38 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms
7 bath
620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 022 m²
€ 17,000,000
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
5 Number of rooms
430 m²
€ 1,100,000
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 3,500,000
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 4,300,000
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 5,000,000
VB-POFLOR. Историческая вилла в окрестностях ФлоренцииШикарная вилла с элегантным интерьером…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 3,700,000
VB-VILSER. Историческая вилла в Кастильоне-дель-ЛагоВилла расположена на границе Умбрии и То…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
VB-POMF. Шикарное поместье рядом с ФлоренциейШикарное поместье площадью 2000 кв.м с земельны…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 4,500,000
VB-VILCAMA. Великолепная вилла в Камайоре в ТосканеИсторическая вилла в стиле "либерти" площ…
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,900,000
SG-VI_FI_142_Adrian. Двух-этажная вилла с бассейном в 15 минутах от Флоренции. Провинция:Фло…
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
5 Number of rooms
€ 3,500,000
SG-VI_FI_141_Adrian. Уникальная в историческом и географическом контектсе двух-этажная вилла…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
6 200 m²
€ 13,000,000
LD-0063. Шикарная вилла в ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла для продажи в Тоскане, может быть использ…
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 320 m²
€ 28,000,000
VB-90059. Уникальный объект недвижимости во Флоренции Уникальный объект недвижимости – …
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 2,580,000
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 2,000,000
CA-9005 . Роскошная вилла с бассейном расположена на холмах СеттиньяноРоскошная вилла с басс…
Villa Villa
Florence, Italy
400 m²
€ 2,500,000
LD-1440. Вилла под Флоренцией. ТосканаВилла расположена в одном из самых престижных районов …
Villa 9 room villa
Figline e Incisa Valdarno, Italy
12 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Figline and Incisa Valdarno, we offer a beautiful former farmhouse that has been skilfull…
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,900,000
Residential building, built in the years 1865–1897.sol. architect Narcisso Frosali commissio…
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
HUNTING RESIDENCE OF THE GUCCI FAMILY IN TUSCANY Characteristics of the object: Site s…
House
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
160 m²
€ 2,300,000
The nice home is just a short drive from Florence, Tuscany 3 buildings are located on the t…
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
440 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory of 6 hectares,…
House
Greve in Chianti, Italy
10 m²
€ 2,200,000
Luxurious house located in the heart of Tuscany, in the city of Chianti In the house - spac…
House
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
4 m²
€ 1,300,000
The beautiful house is located in Antella, Tuscany. It is located on a hill, thanks to which…
House
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 m²
€ 850,000
Beautiful house located just south of Florence, Tuscany Located near the golf club in the e…
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
5 m²
€ 4,000,000
Florence, beautiful villa 15 km from the city center. This house can be a great option for i…
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
6 m²
€ 2,200,000
The modern villa is located close to Florence, Tuscany. The house is on a hill from which th…
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 1,200,000
Elegant villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory is broken lux…
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 18,000,000
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
