Houses for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

3 room townhousein Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
9 room housein San Donato in Poggio, Italy
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms 7 bath 620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
9 room housein San Donato in Poggio, Italy
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms 7 bath 620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 022 m²
€ 17,000,000
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
Villa 4 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
5 Number of rooms 430 m²
€ 1,100,000
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 3,500,000
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 4,300,000
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 5,000,000
VB-POFLOR. Историческая вилла в окрестностях ФлоренцииШикарная вилла с элегантным интерьером…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 3,700,000
VB-VILSER. Историческая вилла в Кастильоне-дель-ЛагоВилла расположена на границе Умбрии и То…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
VB-POMF. Шикарное поместье рядом с ФлоренциейШикарное поместье площадью 2000 кв.м с земельны…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 4,500,000
VB-VILCAMA. Великолепная вилла в Камайоре в ТосканеИсторическая вилла в стиле "либерти" площ…
Villa 3 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,900,000
SG-VI_FI_142_Adrian. Двух-этажная вилла с бассейном в 15 минутах от Флоренции. Провинция:Фло…
Villa 4 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
5 Number of rooms
€ 3,500,000
SG-VI_FI_141_Adrian. Уникальная в историческом и географическом контектсе двух-этажная вилла…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 6 200 m²
€ 13,000,000
LD-0063. Шикарная вилла в ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла для продажи в Тоскане, может быть использ…
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 320 m²
€ 28,000,000
VB-90059. Уникальный объект недвижимости во Флоренции Уникальный объект недвижимости – …
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 2,580,000
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
Villa 3 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 2,000,000
CA-9005 . Роскошная вилла с бассейном расположена на холмах СеттиньяноРоскошная вилла с басс…
Villa Villain Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Florence, Italy
400 m²
€ 2,500,000
LD-1440. Вилла под Флоренцией. ТосканаВилла расположена в одном из самых престижных районов …
Villa 9 room villain Figline e Incisa Valdarno, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Figline e Incisa Valdarno, Italy
12 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Figline and Incisa Valdarno, we offer a beautiful former farmhouse that has been skilfull…
Mansion 10 bedroomsin Florence, Italy
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 065 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,900,000
Residential building, built in the years 1865–1897.sol. architect Narcisso Frosali commissio…
Mansion 10 bedroomsin Florence, Italy
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 3 000 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
HUNTING RESIDENCE OF THE GUCCI FAMILY IN TUSCANY Characteristics of the object: Site s…
Housein Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
House
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
160 m²
€ 2,300,000
The nice home is just a short drive from Florence, Tuscany 3 buildings are located on the t…
Villa Villain Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
440 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory of 6 hectares,…
Housein Greve in Chianti, Italy
House
Greve in Chianti, Italy
10 m²
€ 2,200,000
Luxurious house located in the heart of Tuscany, in the city of Chianti In the house - spac…
Housein Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
House
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
4 m²
€ 1,300,000
The beautiful house is located in Antella, Tuscany. It is located on a hill, thanks to which…
Housein Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
House
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 m²
€ 850,000
Beautiful house located just south of Florence, Tuscany Located near the golf club in the e…
Villa Villain Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
5 m²
€ 4,000,000
Florence, beautiful villa 15 km from the city center. This house can be a great option for i…
Villa Villain Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
6 m²
€ 2,200,000
The modern villa is located close to Florence, Tuscany. The house is on a hill from which th…
Villa Villain Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 1,200,000
Elegant villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory is broken lux…
Castle 10 bedroomsin Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 18,000,000
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…

