Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Metropolitan City of Florence
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Florence
4
Apartment
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room apartment
Florence, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 890,000
Savonarola-Masaccio Near Viale Mazzini, on the second floor with lift of a beautiful early 2…
5 room apartment
Florence, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 890,000
Savonarola-Masaccio Near Viale Mazzini, on the second floor with lift of a beautiful early 2…
3 room apartment
Florence, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 1,150,000
TO BE SEEN! On the foot of the Maiano hill, on the first floor of an exclusive condominium, …
3 room apartment
Florence, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 1,150,000
TO BE SEEN! On the foot of the Maiano hill, on the first floor of an exclusive condominium, …
3 room apartment
Ponte a Ema, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 575,000
Interesting flat, of generous size, spacious and bright, in a quiet residential area, conven…
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
220 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 265,000
The beautiful apartment is located on the second floor of an ancient building in the samomo …
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 180,000
Florence, apartment in a quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 70 square meters, …
5 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
420 m²
€ 3,600,000
Luxury apartment located in the heart of Florence, Tuscany Loft area is 420 sq. m, and terr…
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
125 m²
€ 550,000
Florence, a stunning two-storey apartment. The apartment has 2 terraces, one of which is 100…
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
130 m²
€ 390,000
Florence, an apartment in a green and quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 130 s…
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
100 m²
€ 355,000
Florence, the apartment is completely renovated. In a beautiful area of the city, within wal…
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
80 m²
€ 300,000
Florence, an apartment in a unique historic building. Several apartments will be renovated i…
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
115 m²
€ 285,000
Florence, the apartment is in good condition and at a favorable price. The area of the apart…
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
95 m²
€ 275,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the prestigious district of Florence, Tuscany. The apa…
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
90 m²
€ 275,000
Florence, the apartment is in excellent condition at a favorable price. The apartment is loc…
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
100 m²
€ 255,000
Florence, apartment with excellent renovation. The area of the apartment is 100 square meter…
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
73 m²
€ 215,000
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
1 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
50 m²
€ 150,000
Florence, a lovely apartment with a great renovation. The apartment is located in a good are…
Properties features in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map