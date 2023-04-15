Show property on map Show properties list
5 room apartmentin Florence, Italy
5 room apartment
Florence, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 890,000
Savonarola-Masaccio Near Viale Mazzini, on the second floor with lift of a beautiful early 2…
3 room apartmentin Florence, Italy
3 room apartment
Florence, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 1,150,000
TO BE SEEN! On the foot of the Maiano hill, on the first floor of an exclusive condominium, …
3 room apartmentin Ponte a Ema, Italy
3 room apartment
Ponte a Ema, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 575,000
Interesting flat, of generous size, spacious and bright, in a quiet residential area, conven…
Apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
220 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
Apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 265,000
The beautiful apartment is located on the second floor of an ancient building in the samomo …
Apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 180,000
Florence, apartment in a quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 70 square meters, …
5 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
5 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
420 m²
€ 3,600,000
Luxury apartment located in the heart of Florence, Tuscany Loft area is 420 sq. m, and terr…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
125 m²
€ 550,000
Florence, a stunning two-storey apartment. The apartment has 2 terraces, one of which is 100…
3 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
130 m²
€ 390,000
Florence, an apartment in a green and quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 130 s…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
100 m²
€ 355,000
Florence, the apartment is completely renovated. In a beautiful area of the city, within wal…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
80 m²
€ 300,000
Florence, an apartment in a unique historic building. Several apartments will be renovated i…
3 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
115 m²
€ 285,000
Florence, the apartment is in good condition and at a favorable price. The area of the apart…
3 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
95 m²
€ 275,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the prestigious district of Florence, Tuscany. The apa…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
90 m²
€ 275,000
Florence, the apartment is in excellent condition at a favorable price. The apartment is loc…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
100 m²
€ 255,000
Florence, apartment with excellent renovation. The area of the apartment is 100 square meter…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
73 m²
€ 215,000
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
1 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
1 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
50 m²
€ 150,000
Florence, a lovely apartment with a great renovation. The apartment is located in a good are…

