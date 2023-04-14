Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marche, Italy

22 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Falerone, Italy
5 room apartment
Falerone, Italy
5 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 80,000
First floor apartment from the 60s renovated both internally and externally (rebuilt roof) …
4 room apartmentin Ascoli Piceno, Italy
4 room apartment
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 218 m²
€ 390,000
4 room apartmentin Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Apartments in the historic center under construction old brick and wooden floors Various siz…
4 room apartmentin Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
Price on request
Apartments in the historic center (n.ro 3) new structure brick and wooden floors entrance Cu…
2 room apartmentin San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
2 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 98,000
BG-ABI24497U. Квартира на первом этаже, с отдельным входом в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоКварти…
7 room apartmentin Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
7 Number of rooms 130 m²
Price on request
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
5 room apartmentin San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Second row sea apartment of 80 square meters to be reviewed internally Raised ground floor T…
4 room apartmentin Civitanova Marche, Italy
4 room apartment
Civitanova Marche, Italy
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartments with lift and independent entrance two types: A) 45 sq m with living …
4 room apartmentin Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 70 m²
Price on request
Apartment of 70 sqm on the first floor with elevator Living area with kitchenette bedroom be…
5 room apartmentin Campofilone, Italy
5 room apartment
Campofilone, Italy
5 Number of rooms 110 m²
Price on request
Apartment in the center of 110 square meters plus balconies and garage Second floor without …
6 room apartmentin Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 Number of rooms 90 m²
Price on request
Apartment on the 1st floor under way internally reviewing Two bath rooms day balconies area …
9 room apartmentin Montappone, Italy
9 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
9 Number of rooms 160 m²
Price on request
160 sqm apartment with 100 sqm attic garage Garage Cellar General condition excellent Servic…
6 room apartmentin Morichella, Italy
6 room apartment
Morichella, Italy
6 Number of rooms 105 m²
Price on request
Apartment in historic center on the second floor without elevator in a building of only thre…
4 room apartmentin Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
4 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Apartment built in 2002 on the 2nd floor with a living area with kitchenette, two bedrooms, …
5 room apartmentin Montappone, Italy
5 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
5 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Apartment with own entrance on the ground floor with living room two bedrooms bathroom (poss…
5 room apartmentin Civitanova Marche, Italy
5 room apartment
Civitanova Marche, Italy
5 Number of rooms 77 m²
Price on request
Apartment H = 2.15 meters consisting of living room bath room blind entrance Direct access t…
5 room apartmentin Campofilone, Italy
5 room apartment
Campofilone, Italy
5 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Newly built apartments with sea view Two bedroom bathroom living area with kitchenette Garag…
4 room apartmentin Macerata, Italy
4 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
4 Number of rooms 36 m²
Price on request
Mini apartment of 36 sqm to renovate consists of hallway, kitchen, bathroom, living room and…
9 room apartmentin Macerata, Italy
9 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
10 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
This prestigious apartment located on the 1st floor in the city center (zone Gates) Position…
9 room apartmentin Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room apartment
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
12 Number of rooms 330 m²
Price on request
Apartment on the third floor (broken down into two apartments) with no elevator, panoramic p…
1 room apartmentin Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment
Ancona, Italy
45 m²
€ 160,000
We offer beautiful apartments in a modern complex in the region of Marke. The sandy beach is…
1 room apartmentin Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment
Ancona, Italy
54 m²
€ 120,000
Beautiful apartments in the new complex are located in Cupra Marittima next to Grottammare, …

