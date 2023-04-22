Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grosseto, Italy

Villa 4 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 2,500,000
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
Villa 5 room villa in Orbetello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
6 Number of rooms 792 m²
€ 2,350,000
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 10,000,000
КК-121219. Великолепная вилла в ТосканеВилла находится в vip зоне мыса Argentario - парк нац…
Villa 3 room villa in Manciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manciano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 960,000
IT-. Продается дом -башня пощадью 270 кв.мВ красивой  деревушке,  в самом сердце т…
Villa 5 room villa in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,650,000
SG-Vi_ GR_139_Desideri2. Двух-уровневая вилла с видом на море в Пунта АлаДвух-уровневая вилл…
4 room house in Grosseto, Italy
4 room house
Grosseto, Italy
8 Number of rooms 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,500,000
Manciano ( GR ) // 250 sq m // 1 ha of land // terrace and porch // 4 bedrooms // 2 bathroom…
9 room house in Grosseto, Italy
9 room house
Grosseto, Italy
21 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
This three-level villa with sea views is located in Monte Argentario, next to Porto Santo St…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
8 Number of rooms
€ 1,600,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
8 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
Castiglione - della - Sand Punta Ala New two-level villa in a complex of 10 separate villas …
Villa 5 room villa in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
5 Number of rooms
€ 1,380,000
Villa Castille-della-Peska Punta Ala with a large park and sea view. The villa is very close…
Villa 5 room villa in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
5 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
8 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
Tuscany Groseto Ansedonia Monte Argentario Dvochurovna villa with panoramic sea views Distan…
Villa 6 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 bath 198 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pozzarello, Italy
7 bath 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argenta…
Villa 5 room villa in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy
5 bath 200 m²
€ 1,250,000
4 room house in Follonica, Italy
4 room house
Follonica, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,300,000
The old house is located 2 km from the sea near San Vincenzo, Tuscany. The villa has recentl…
Villa 6 room villa in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Grosseto, Italy
740 m²
€ 8,000,000
Beautiful villa is located in a picturesque neighborhood, on the border between the cities o…
Villa 4 room villa in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Grosseto, Italy
265 m²
€ 2,000,000
The beautiful villa is located in Saturn, Tuscany. The city is famous for its unique beauty …

