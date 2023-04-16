Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Cento
8
Unione Alto Ferrarese
8
Forli-Cesena
6
Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese
3
Bertinoro
1
Cesena
1
Ferrara
1
Forlì
1
22 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Cesena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 5 319 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HILLSIDE STONE VILLA On the hills of Fratta Terme, we offer for sale a unique solution. …
2 room apartmentin Bagno di Romagna, Italy
2 room apartment
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 199,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
Penthouse 6 roomsin Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 233 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 529,000
Romagnacase is glad to offer a unique and prestigious property at the heart of the town of F…
4 room housein Bagno di Romagna, Italy
4 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
9 room housein Parma, Italy
9 room house
Parma, Italy
10 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,290,000
This historic estate is located in a panoramic location on the hills of Parma, which offers …
Villa 5 room villain Rimini, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rimini, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 050 m²
€ 2,033,000
BG-CC814. Особняк 1770 года в пригороде РиминиВ пригороде Римини, в сельской местности, прод…
Villa Villain Ferrara, Italy
Villa Villa
Ferrara, Italy
1 250 m²
€ 2,140,000
BG-CC859. Продается особняк 1760 года, в красивом историческом местеВ регионе Эмилия-Романья…
Villa 5 room villain Misano Adriatico, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Misano Adriatico, Italy
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 3,300,000
WW-MA01. Вилла с садом и прямым доступом к пляжуМизано (АДРИАТИЧЕСКОЕ МОРЕ) Вилла с садом и …
Villa 3 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 320,000
Independent villas in Renazzo The property Independent villas in Renazzo in CLASS…
Villa 3 room villain Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 520,000
Semi-detached Villa in Cento The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Cento.&nbs…
Villa 3 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 350,000
Semi-detached Villa in Renazzo The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Renazz…
Villa 3 room villain Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 420,000
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento of 180 s…
Villa 3 room villain Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,000,000
Villa in the countryside in Cento The property Villa in the countryside in Cento. …
Villa 4 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 161 m²
€ 320,000
Four-family villa in Renazzo The property Four-family villa in Class A of 161 sqm with…
Villa 3 room villain Cento, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cento, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 400,000
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento, of 164 …
Villa 3 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m²
€ 370,000
Semi-detached house in Renazzo The property Semi-detached house in CLASS A in Renazzo.…
Villa 5 room villain Orsoleto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Orsoleto, Italy
4 bath 350 m²
€ 900,000
For sale villa in the area of Rimini. The total area of the villa is 350 sq.m., the territor…
Villa 3 room villain Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
5 bath 370 m²
€ 2,500,000
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
Villa Villain Rimini, Italy
Villa Villa
Rimini, Italy
3 m²
€ 660,000
Modern villas are located in the new residence only 10 minutes drive from the Emilia-Romagna…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rimini, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rimini, Italy
120 m²
€ 600,000
The beautiful penthouse is located in the historic centre of Rimini, Emilia - Romania. The a…
Villa Villain Rimini, Italy
Villa Villa
Rimini, Italy
61 m²
€ 405,000
Nice apartments located in Rimini, Emilia - Romania. They are located in a new complex near …

Properties features in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

