Apartments for sale in Como, Italy

Tremezzina
39
Como
24
San Siro
6
Gravedona ed Uniti
4
174 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 700,000
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
3 room apartmentin Nobiallo, Italy
3 room apartment
Nobiallo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 223 m²
€ 890,000
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
3 room apartmentin Menaggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 154 m²
€ 830,000
In the center of Menaggio.. We propose this magnificent apartment set on the first floor of …
2 room apartmentin Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment
Cremia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 165,000
We offer an apartment on two floors with comfortable sizes. Recently renovated, it has an en…
2 room apartmentin Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment
Cremia, Italy
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 156 m²
€ 165,000
We offer an apartment on the first floor. To be restored, however, it comes with comfortable…
3 room apartmentin Pianello del Lario, Italy
3 room apartment
Pianello del Lario, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 270,000
In this residence with swimming pool, located on the first hill in Pianello Del Lario, we of…
2 room apartmentin San Siro, Italy
2 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 135,000
Take in panoramic lake views, from this welcoming 2-bedroom apartment situated at just two s…
2 room apartmentin Dizzasco, Italy
2 room apartment
Dizzasco, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 290,000
Located in a panoramic position with stunning lake views at about 3 minutes drive from the p…
2 room apartmentin Vercana, Italy
2 room apartment
Vercana, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 300,000
In the town center of Domaso and a stone's throw from its beautiful lakefront and the pier, …
2 room apartmentin Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 room apartment
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 300,000
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
3 room apartmentin Porlezza, Italy
3 room apartment
Porlezza, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 142 m²
€ 1,997,000
703 Garden suite Apartment totaling 142 square meters including parking space and cellar, co…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 490,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 650,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 550,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 490,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartmentin Menaggio, Italy
2 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 240,000
In the center of Menaggio, in the heart of Lake Como .. Enjoying a fantastic central locatio…
2 room apartmentin Sala Comacina, Italy
2 room apartment
Sala Comacina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 350,000
A paradise on the Golden Triangle of Lake Como! Situated on the sunny Sala Comacina hillsid…
2 room apartmentin Cardano, Italy
2 room apartment
Cardano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 105,000
Lovely setting and historical charm, in the picturesque village of Grandola ed Uniti.. In a…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
€ 750,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
3 room apartmentin Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 560,000
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
3 room apartmentin Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 560,000
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
Penthouse 10 roomsin Porlezza, Italy
Penthouse 10 rooms
Porlezza, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 136 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse + Two-room apartment in the town center of Porlezza with exposure on four sides, a…
3 room apartmentin Gera Lario, Italy
3 room apartment
Gera Lario, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 122 m²
€ 640,000
BRAND NEW REAL ESTATE COMPLEX UNDER COMPLETION BUILT WITH INNOVATIVE ENERGY SOLUTIONS. THIS …
2 room apartmentin Porlezza, Italy
2 room apartment
Porlezza, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 142 m²
€ 2,140,000
Penthouse 903 Apartment of a total of 142 square meters including parking space and cellar, …
2 room apartmentin Pianello del Lario, Italy
2 room apartment
Pianello del Lario, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m²
€ 1,200,000
In one of the most panoramic areas of the Municipality of Pianello del Lario and more precis…
4 room apartmentin Como, Italy
4 room apartment
Como, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 2,240,000
MV-221122-4. Апартамент в историческом отреставрированном дворце на озере КомоВ самом центре…
3 room apartmentin Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 163 m²
€ 720,000
MV-221122-2. Элитная резиденция нового строительства в ЛенноРезиденция расположена в Ленно в…
5 room apartmentin Lemna, Italy
5 room apartment
Lemna, Italy
6 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 690,000
MV-270221-2. Апартамент в Фаджето Ларио с видом на озеро КомоАпартамент в Фаджето Ларио с ви…
3 room apartmentin Cernobbio, Italy
3 room apartment
Cernobbio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 243 m²
€ 1,750,000
VB-10088. Апартаменты в ЧерноббьоАпартаменты в Черноббио в комплексе из 4 квартир. Апартамен…
3 room apartmentin Como, Italy
3 room apartment
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 358 m²
€ 2,900,000
VB-11134. Панорамная квартира в КомоВ уникальном и фантастическом месте напротив историческо…

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
