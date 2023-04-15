Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Houses
Houses for sale in Bergamo, Italy
Bergamo
1
House
Clear all
38 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Bergamo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 4,500,000
VB-11102. Вилла Fray в центре БергамоБергамо, в двух минутах от исторического центра, шикарн…
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
246 m²
Price on request
Villa with a wonderful view of Salo Bay. Located in a quiet, luxury area 20 meters from the …
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Price on request
The villa with a living area of 300 sq.m is surrounded by a beautiful park of 4000 sq.m, fro…
Villa 5 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 bath
600 m²
Price on request
A chic mansion surrounded by an old park of 8000 sq.m with a pool with sea water and a water…
House
Cavernago, Italy
1 094 m²
Price on request
One of the largest manor houses on the shores of Lake Garda.The villa is surrounded by a cen…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
340 m²
Price on request
Villa with stunning lake views, built on the site of ancient lemonarium in Gardona Riviera.T…
Villa 5 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
450 m²
Price on request
Villa with a park of 7000 sq m and lake views. The property includes a central building of 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 bath
440 m²
€ 880,000
Villa with pool and panoramic lake views in Soiano del Lago. Located on a plot of 1000 squar…
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
380 m²
€ 1,150,000
An exclusive villa in completion with panoramic views of Lake Garda. It is within walking di…
Villa 6 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
€ 1,550,000
Two-storey villa with stunning lake views in Toscolano Maderno. Living area 240 sq.m, six be…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath
300 m²
€ 820,000
Modern villa, original layout in the suburbs of Desenzano.Located in a prestigious residenti…
House
Cavernago, Italy
60 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
A rare opportunity! Plaus 6 hectares, with panoramic views of Garda. Located on a hill in th…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 475,000
A villa with a unique panorama is part of a complex of two knowledge. Living area 146 sq.m.…
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
270 m²
€ 830,000
Elegant villa with a large garden in Moniga del Garda. Area 270 sq.mground floor: large liv…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
€ 480,000
Cottages in a closed residence located 250 meters from the lake. Living area is located on t…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 370,000
Cottages located in a closed residence in Manerba del Garda.On the ground floor there is a l…
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
€ 320,000
One-apartment cottages in Manerba del Garda.Residential fruit 140 sq.m, located on three lev…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 430,000
The cottage is located in a small tourist complex in Manerba del Garda. Living area 130 squ…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse on three sides surrounded by a garden of 500 sq.m. Very calm residential area, th…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 850,000
Fully furnished villa located in an elegant apartment in Lonato del Garda. Good social infra…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 2,700,000
In the most prestigious place on Lake Garda - inside the fortress walls in Sirmione, a villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
160 m²
€ 995,000
A rare case, a villa for sale in one of the most wonderful places on Lake Garda, where almos…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath
208 m²
€ 1,300,000
Located in a complex of three independent villas under construction.The building is a useful…
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
200 m²
€ 1,100,000
Built villa in Padenga sul Gvrda. Located in a prestigious residential quarter, surrounded b…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 1,250,000
New villa in a prestigious tourist residence in Sirmione.The complex is located in close pro…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 620,000
Viletta is located in a calm landscaped residential quarter at a distance of about 1 km from…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 600,000
New fully furnished villa in Manerba del Garda. Area 250 square meters.m. On the ground fl…
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa Liberty built in the early 20th century. The area of the building is about 600 squar…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Bergamo, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map