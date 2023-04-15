Houses for sale in Bergamo, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 room villain Bergamo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bergamo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 4,500,000
VB-11102. Вилла Fray в центре БергамоБергамо, в двух минутах от исторического центра, шикарн…
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 246 m²
Price on request
Villa with a wonderful view of Salo Bay. Located in a quiet, luxury area 20 meters from the …
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
Price on request
The villa with a living area of 300 sq.m is surrounded by a beautiful park of 4000 sq.m, fro…
Villa 5 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 bath 600 m²
Price on request
A chic mansion surrounded by an old park of 8000 sq.m with a pool with sea water and a water…
Housein Cavernago, Italy
House
Cavernago, Italy
1 094 m²
Price on request
One of the largest manor houses on the shores of Lake Garda.The villa is surrounded by a cen…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m²
Price on request
Villa with stunning lake views, built on the site of ancient lemonarium in Gardona Riviera.T…
Villa 5 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 450 m²
Price on request
Villa with a park of 7000 sq m and lake views. The property includes a central building of 2…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 bath 440 m²
€ 880,000
Villa with pool and panoramic lake views in Soiano del Lago. Located on a plot of 1000 squar…
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
380 m²
€ 1,150,000
An exclusive villa in completion with panoramic views of Lake Garda. It is within walking di…
Villa 6 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m²
€ 1,550,000
Two-storey villa with stunning lake views in Toscolano Maderno. Living area 240 sq.m, six be…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath 300 m²
€ 820,000
Modern villa, original layout in the suburbs of Desenzano.Located in a prestigious residenti…
Housein Cavernago, Italy
House
Cavernago, Italy
60 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
A rare opportunity! Plaus 6 hectares, with panoramic views of Garda. Located on a hill in th…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath 200 m²
€ 475,000
A villa with a unique panorama is part of a complex of two knowledge. Living area 146 sq.m.…
Villa 2 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 830,000
Elegant villa with a large garden in Moniga del Garda. Area 270 sq.mground floor: large liv…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m²
€ 480,000
Cottages in a closed residence located 250 meters from the lake. Living area is located on t…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 370,000
Cottages located in a closed residence in Manerba del Garda.On the ground floor there is a l…
Villa 2 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 320,000
One-apartment cottages in Manerba del Garda.Residential fruit 140 sq.m, located on three lev…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 430,000
The cottage is located in a small tourist complex in Manerba del Garda. Living area 130 squ…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Cavernago, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse on three sides surrounded by a garden of 500 sq.m. Very calm residential area, th…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 850,000
Fully furnished villa located in an elegant apartment in Lonato del Garda. Good social infra…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 2,700,000
In the most prestigious place on Lake Garda - inside the fortress walls in Sirmione, a villa…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m²
€ 995,000
A rare case, a villa for sale in one of the most wonderful places on Lake Garda, where almos…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath 208 m²
€ 1,300,000
Located in a complex of three independent villas under construction.The building is a useful…
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
200 m²
€ 1,100,000
Built villa in Padenga sul Gvrda. Located in a prestigious residential quarter, surrounded b…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 1,250,000
New villa in a prestigious tourist residence in Sirmione.The complex is located in close pro…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 620,000
Viletta is located in a calm landscaped residential quarter at a distance of about 1 km from…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 600,000
New fully furnished villa in Manerba del Garda. Area 250 square meters.m. On the ground fl…
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa Liberty built in the early 20th century. The area of the building is about 600 squar…

