Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Savona
  5. Alassio
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Alassio, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 2,200,000
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
Villa 4 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alassio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 2,800,000
DH-350. Вилла Алассио Италия 350м2Максимум privacy , большой участок, бассейн, просторная па…
Villa 3 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,300,000
AS-VF-782. Новая вилла на первом холме Алассио, с захватывающим видом на море.Эта вилла нахо…
Villa 4 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alassio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 870,000
KK-280416-5. Вилла 400квм с садом в 900квмВилла 400квм с садом в 900квм c красивыми материал…
Villa 2 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Alassio, Italy
3 Number of rooms 227 m²
€ 620,000
AS-VA-232. Вилла с бассейном в Империи, ЛигурияВилла с бассейном имеет площадь 227 кв.м. и с…
Villa 4 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alassio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,920,000
KK-280416-7. Вилла на продажу в АлассиоВилла с выходом на пляж. Полностью реконструированная…
Villa 3 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,500,000
KK-W-023B1E. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » АлассиоВилла 240 квм + 1800 квм сада+ 145к…
Villa 3 room villain Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Alassio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 750,000
AS-VM-263. Дом с видом на море в городе Алассио Алассио — Эта вилла находится на холмах Алас…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir