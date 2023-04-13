Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Buek
17
Letenye
17
Vasvari jaras
17
Csornai jaras
12
Mosonmagyarovar
11
Fertod
10
Szentgotthardi jaras
9
Zalaloevo
9
2 084 properties total found
5 room housein Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 146,285
9 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms 14 bath 280 m²
€ 372,361
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 88,303
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 138,305
2 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 81,121
2 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 79,526
3 room housein Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 room house
Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 46,545
2 room housein Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 66,493
3 room housein Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 82,185
Housein Petőhenye, Hungary
House
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 23,406
1 room apartmentin Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kehidakustany, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 42,290
Housein Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 7,953
3 room housein Poeloeske, Hungary
3 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 79,792
4 room apartmentin Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 159,317
2 room housein Poeloeske, Hungary
2 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 13,299
8 room housein Alsopahok, Hungary
8 room house
Alsopahok, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 239,109
4 room housein Jak, Hungary
4 room house
Jak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 119,661
3 room housein Kondorfa, Hungary
3 room house
Kondorfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 58,248
3 room housein Repcelak, Hungary
3 room house
Repcelak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 159,317
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 79,526
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 57,184
2 room apartmentin Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 57,184
4 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 329,805
3 room apartmentin Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 81,121
1 room apartmentin Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 75,536
5 room housein Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 233,789
3 room housein Kemendollar, Hungary
3 room house
Kemendollar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 42,529
4 room housein Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 130,060
3 room housein Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 223,390
4 room housein Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 room house
Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 57,184

