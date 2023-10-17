UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Central Hungary
Residential properties for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary
Pecel
64
Budakeszi
57
Gyal
57
Albertirsa
56
Uello
51
Nagykoroes
49
Dunavarsany
48
Toekoel
48
Szigethalom
47
Diosd
46
Szazhalombatta
46
Dabas
43
Pomaz
43
Kerepes
42
orbottyan
42
Abony
38
Tapioszentmarton
37
Szobi jaras
35
Piliscsaba
32
Pilisvoeroesvar
30
Show more
Show less
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€101,543
Recommend
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
69 m²
€254,500
Recommend
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
3
1
95 m²
€125,708
Recommend
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
67 m²
€107,970
Recommend
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
5
3
245 m²
€357,328
Recommend
5 room house
Remeteszolos, Hungary
5
2
280 m²
€699,232
Recommend
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
3
1
105 m²
€107,970
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
46 m²
€137,276
Recommend
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1
1
34 m²
In the heart of Budapest's 9th district, a 4th-floor one-bedroom apartment is now available …
€102,571
Recommend
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
100 m²
€205,399
Recommend
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
120 m²
€345,760
Recommend
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
2
1
62 m²
€123,137
Recommend
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
65 m²
€115,425
Recommend
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1
1
39 m²
€100,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1
1
36 m²
€103,508
Recommend
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1
1
36 m²
€102,828
Recommend
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4
1
73 m²
€129,126
Recommend
3 room house
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
3
1
67 m²
€23,031
Recommend
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
4
2
64 m²
In the 5th district of Budapest, in the heart of the city, just a few steps away from Ferenc…
€155,003
Recommend
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
4
1
101 m²
€173,376
Recommend
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
6
4
290 m²
€219,954
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
59 m²
€126,797
Recommend
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1
1
25 m²
€82,548
Recommend
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
4
2
160 m²
€205,722
Recommend
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
2
1
61 m²
€127,832
Recommend
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5
2
119 m²
€245,572
Recommend
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5
2
140 m²
€205,722
Recommend
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3
1
110 m²
€326,050
Recommend
4 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4
1
100 m²
€180,880
Recommend
5 room house
Pusztazamor, Hungary
5
2
136 m²
€123,951
Recommend
