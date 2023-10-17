Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Central Hungary

Residential properties for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

Pecel
64
Budakeszi
57
Gyal
57
Albertirsa
56
Uello
51
Nagykoroes
49
Dunavarsany
48
Toekoel
48
Show more
7 765 properties total found
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€101,543
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€254,500
3 room house in Maglod, Hungary
3 room house
Maglod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€125,708
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€107,970
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
€357,328
5 room house in Remeteszolos, Hungary
5 room house
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€699,232
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€107,970
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€137,276
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
In the heart of Budapest's 9th district, a 4th-floor one-bedroom apartment is now available …
€102,571
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€205,399
3 room house in Budapest, Hungary
3 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€345,760
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€123,137
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€115,425
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€100,000
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€103,508
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€102,828
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€129,126
3 room house in Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
3 room house
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€23,031
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
In the 5th district of Budapest, in the heart of the city, just a few steps away from Ferenc…
€155,003
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€173,376
6 room house in Budapest, Hungary
6 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€219,954
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€126,797
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€82,548
4 room house in Uello, Hungary
4 room house
Uello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€205,722
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€127,832
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€245,572
5 room house in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 room house
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€205,722
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€326,050
4 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€180,880
5 room house in Pusztazamor, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztazamor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€123,951

Property types in Central Hungary

apartments
houses

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir