Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
Residential properties for sale in Aegean, Greece
146 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
5
1
1
€ 160,000
4 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
4
1
140 m²
€ 300,000
3 room townhouse
demos antiparou, Greece
4
2
3
€ 530,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Parikia, Greece
2
1
92 m²
€ 300,000
Villa 2 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
2
1
95 m²
€ 630,000
4 room house
Fira, Greece
4
4
180 m²
€ 800,000
House
Fira, Greece
360 m²
€ 1,600,000
House
Chios, Greece
50 m²
€ 50,000
3 room townhouse
Exo Vathy, Greece
3
1
€ 210,000
1 room apartment
Ktinados, Greece
2
1
1
€ 200,000
3 room apartment
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
4
1
1/1
€ 262,000
Cottage
Ano Mera, Greece
285 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
2
1
83 m²
€ 200,000
3 room apartment
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
3
1
€ 800,000
Villa 5 room villa
Fira, Greece
5
320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lambi, Greece
2
1
90 m²
€ 300,000
2 room house
Agkeria, Greece
2
120 m²
€ 450,000
2 room apartment
Zefiria, Greece
2
1
81 m²
€ 200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
4
4
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Cottage
Oia, Greece
150 m²
€ 2,000,000
2 room apartment
Lambi, Greece
2
1
91 m²
€ 105,000
Villa 9 room villa
Tourlos, Greece
12
500 m²
€ 4,000,000
2 room apartment
Lambi, Greece
2
1
135 m²
€ 220,000
Villa 9 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
10
4
655 m²
€ 3,470,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
2
1
80 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kontakeika, Greece
5
3
225 m²
€ 200,000
3 room cottage
Ano Aprovato, Greece
3
152 m²
€ 250,000
2 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
2
1
65 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment
Vrontados, Greece
2
1
90 m²
€ 100,000
1 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1
1
80 m²
€ 82,000
Properties features in Aegean, Greece
