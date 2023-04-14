Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region

Residential properties for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

Accra
376
East Legon
47
Ashaiman
46
Tema
30
La
13
Teshie
10
Achimota
8
Sakumono
8
465 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 150,035
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
2 room apartmentin Sakumono, Ghana
2 room apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 140,942
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 125,030
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 68,425
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 72,563
3 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 254,606
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 245,513
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 131,849
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 545,584
5 room housein Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 1,363,959
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
€ 290,978
House 3 bathroomsin Accra, Ghana
House 3 bathrooms
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 591,049
4 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 500,118
6 room housein Accra, Ghana
6 room house
Accra, Ghana
6 bath
€ 681,980
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 268,245
4 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 500,118
Apartmentin Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€ 1,545,820
3 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 544,674
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 204,594
1 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
1 bath
€ 61,833
3 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 268,245
5 room housein Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
5 bath
€ 500,118
3 room housein Accra, Ghana
3 room house
Accra, Ghana
3 bath
€ 200,047
4 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
2 bath
€ 136,396
PROPERTY ID: EL575Townhouse with two bedrooms, situated in East Legon Hills. Few developers …
7 room housein East Legon, Ghana
7 room house
East Legon, Ghana
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 454,653
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 545,584
PROPERTY ID: SP320This property is an elegant 4 bedroom furnished house with 1BQ  for sale  …
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 327,350
PROPERTY ID: EA077This property is a 4 bedroom house out for sale in East Airport, Accra. Th…
4 room housein Accra, Ghana
4 room house
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 318,257
PROPERTY ID: SP321This is newly built 4 bedroom luxurious house on a single level story with…
4 room apartmentin Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment
Accra, Ghana
4 bath
€ 190,954

