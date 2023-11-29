Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Adenta

Residential properties for sale in Adenta, Ghana

houses
5
8 properties total found
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
€89,042
Leave a request
2 room house with storage room, with equipped kitchen, with Car parking in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house with storage room, with equipped kitchen, with Car parking
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This collection of properties are 2 & 3 bedroom detached and expandable houses in a gated co…
€63,601
Leave a request
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
PROPERTY ID: OSK074The development will have a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom homes, both detached a…
€59,058
Leave a request
2 room house with storage room, with equipped kitchen, with Car parking in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house with storage room, with equipped kitchen, with Car parking
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This collection of properties are 2 & 3 bedroom semi-detached and expandable houses new gate…
€59,058
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adenta, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€363
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in Adenta, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK003This property is a 3 bedroom detached house in a secured gated community …
€109,939
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove in Adenta, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK007This is a 4 bedroom house with all fittings done for sale in Ashaley Botw…
€181,717
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen in Adenta, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AD010This property is a 4-Bedroom House + Boys Quarters Selling at New Legon, A…
€318,005
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir