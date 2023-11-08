Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. East Legon

Residential properties for sale in East Legon, Ghana

apartments
3
houses
21
24 properties total found
7 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in East Legon, Ghana
7 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€467,696
House 4 bathrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
House 4 bathrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY: SP125This is a 4 bedroom house located close to the Coca Cola Roundabout on Spinte…
€280,618
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in East Legon, Ghana
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PROPERY ID: EL232This upcoming development is offering 20 luxury apartments 1, 2 and 3 bedro…
€112,247
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in East Legon, Ghana
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€2,338
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in East Legon, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP048This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached self-compound in a planned comm…
€187,078
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in East Legon, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
€374,157
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: EL288This property development is a collection of 3 bedroom townhouses with 1 b…
€275,941
4 room house with Bedrooms in East Legon, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP093This property is a 4 bedroom house in Spintex for sale. The selling price …
€261,910
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in East Legon, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL015This property 5 bedroom all en-suite house within 2 minutes drive from the…
€355,449
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in East Legon, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL147This house is a newly built 4 bedroom self-compound house located in East …
€467,696
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in East Legon, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL076This is a 4 bedroom house for sale in East Legon. The property is semi det…
€383,511
4 room house with Bedrooms in East Legon, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP079This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound located off the Spintex road in…
€159,017
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in East Legon, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: ADJ006This new development is a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom townhouses sellin…
€304,002
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in East Legon, Ghana
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: EL149This property is a newly built 5 bedroom self-compound house located in Ea…
€383,511
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in East Legon, Ghana
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: TR031 This property is a luxurious 5 bedroom house with 2 boys’ quarters sellin…
€1,50M
5 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in East Legon, Ghana
5 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: SP041This property is a 5 bedroom self-compound house in a planned community in…
€458,342
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in East Legon, Ghana
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TR014This Luxurious property is a 5 Bedroom Furnished House Selling, Trasacco V…
€935,392
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in East Legon, Ghana
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
PROPERTY ID: SP149This plush 1 acre property is a 6 Bedroom furnished house with a swimming …
€1,87M
Apartment in East Legon, Ghana
Apartment
East Legon, Ghana
PROPERTY ID: ADJ028IntroductionThis landed property is located at Adjiriganor near Ghana Can…
€130,955
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 531 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€1,12M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 377 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€767,021
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 319 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€608,005
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 291 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€542,527
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in East Legon, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 273 m²
Floor 3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€420,926
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir