Residential properties for sale in Accra, Ghana

4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€122,372
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€494,193
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€395,354
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€357,702
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€263,570
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€301,222
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bathrooms count 3
€303,387
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€125,196
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€108,252
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€188,264
2 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€263,570
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 5
Woodbridge, a project by whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€357,702
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€263,570
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra,offer…
€169,438
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Accra, Ghana
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6
For sale apartment with a total area of 120m2, located on the 6th floor with elevator. In t…
€115,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€169,438
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€357,702
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€178,851
4 room house with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€254,156
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€169,438
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€640,098
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€456,540
5 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€254,156
3 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€141,198
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€705,990
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€169,438
4 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€376,528
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
€2,35M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€254,156

