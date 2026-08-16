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Residential properties for sale in Oyarifa, Ghana

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houses
4
4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
$98,000
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2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
$95,000
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4 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK061 This property is a 4-Bedroom single storey house selling at Oyarifa. The…
$220,000
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2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
$55,000
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