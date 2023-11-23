UAE
Realting.com
Ghana
Residential
Greater Accra Region
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana
175 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
2
2
€211,161
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
2
2
€174,437
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€110,171
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€293,789
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
3
€295,901
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€105,581
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
4
4
212 m²
16/16
Kass Towers, an urban oasis, offers the pinnacle of luxury living in Accra. Towers A and B u…
€518,722
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+233504982092
ahmed.meyaki@habita.com
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
3
4
175 m²
5
Woodbridge, a project by whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€348,875
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
2
2
90 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€257,066
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
1
2
60 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra,offer…
€165,257
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Accra, Ghana
4
2
120 m²
6
For sale apartment with a total area of 120m2, located on the 6th floor with elevator. In t…
€115,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+355692033400
billiongroup23@gmail.com
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€624,303
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
3
3
€445,275
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€688,569
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
2
2
€247,885
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€128,533
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€642,664
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
3
2
32 m²
2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€128,533
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+233504982092
ahmed.meyaki@habita.com
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
3
2
32 m²
2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€123,942
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+233504982092
ahmed.meyaki@habita.com
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€126,238
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€69,086
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with stove
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€73,264
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with garden, with equipped kitchen, with Staff Quarters
Accra, Ghana
3
3
€257,066
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€504,951
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
4
4
€504,951
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€1,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
3
3
€549,937
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
1
1
€62,430
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
3
3
€270,837
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
4
4
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
