  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Greater Accra Region
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

1 BHK
48
2 BHK
38
3 BHK
38
4 BHK
26
175 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€211,161
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€174,437
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€110,171
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€293,789
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bathrooms count 3
€295,901
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€105,581
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 16/16
Kass Towers, an urban oasis, offers the pinnacle of luxury living in Accra. Towers A and B u…
€518,722
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 5
Woodbridge, a project by whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€348,875
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€257,066
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra,offer…
€165,257
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Accra, Ghana
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6
For sale apartment with a total area of 120m2, located on the 6th floor with elevator. In t…
€115,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€624,303
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€445,275
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€688,569
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€247,885
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€128,533
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€642,664
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€128,533
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€123,942
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€126,238
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€69,086
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€73,264
3 room apartment with garden, with equipped kitchen, with Staff Quarters in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with garden, with equipped kitchen, with Staff Quarters
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€257,066
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€504,951
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€504,951
Apartment in Accra, Ghana
Apartment
Accra, Ghana
€1,56M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€549,937
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€62,430
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€270,837
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
Properties features in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
