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Residential properties for sale in Sakumono, Ghana

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houses
5
7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM052This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boys quart…
$260,000
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4 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP063This property is a newly built 4 bedroom townhouse located off the Spintex…
$350,000
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4 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM076This house is a 4 bedroom stand-alone house on a private compound located …
$160,000
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Id: TM046Location: Tema Community 19This developer has acquired about 85 acres of l…
$185,000
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3 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM063 This property is a mixed density development comprising 23 units of 3 bed…
$220,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
3 bedroom apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM004DELUXE APARTMENT 3 BedroomsPrice: $ 165,000.00Location: Sakumono, Tema, Gh…
$165,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM003This property is a 3 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom b…
$3,000
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