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Residential properties for sale in Tema Metropolitan District, Ghana

;
apartments
3
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tema, Ghana
3 bedroom apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
$273,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Tema, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM075This property is a collection of 2 Bedroom terrace townhouses selling at T…
$45,000
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Apartment in Tema, Ghana
Apartment
Tema, Ghana
PROPERTY ID: TM039This community will have serviced plots in a modern secured gated communit…
$55,000
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4 bedroom house in Tema, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM002This property is a 4 bedroom double storey and detached house located in S…
$398,000
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Properties features in Tema Metropolitan District, Ghana

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