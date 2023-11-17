Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Tema

Residential properties for sale in Tema, Ghana

Sakumono
5
28 properties total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€128,994
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€124,387
5 room house in good condition, with stove, with вид на море in Prampram, Ghana
5 room house in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Prampram, Ghana
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
Escape into this serene 3 floored all en-suite 3 bedrooms townhouse overlooking the Atlantic…
€175,064
9 room apartment with needs repair in Sakumono, Ghana
9 room apartment with needs repair
Sakumono, Ghana
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
This beautiful 15 bedroom all-en-suite single storey building is located in the serene chape…
€202,705
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Prampram, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Prampram, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
These properties are a collection of ;2 Bedroom Terrace – Net Floor Area: 69 sqm. Plot Size:…
€46,899
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Id: TM046Location: Tema Community 19This developer has acquired about 85 acres of l…
€170,457
2 room house with stove, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
2 room house with stove, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM017This property is a collection of 2,3 semi-detached and detached house loca…
€105,960
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM075This property is a collection of 2 Bedroom terrace townhouses selling at T…
€41,462
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with storage room in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with storage room
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK048This property is a 3 bedroom detached house located on a full sized plot …
€215,605
3 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
3 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€251,539
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Sakumono, Ghana
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM004DELUXE APARTMENT 3 BedroomsPrice: $ 165,000.00Location: Sakumono, Tema, Gh…
€152,029
3 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: SP078This is a 3 bedroom self-compound house in a gated community in the reside…
€92,139
3 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with storage room in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with storage room
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM063 This property is a mixed density development comprising 23 units of 3 bed…
€202,705
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bathrooms count 3
Property ID:   SP166This property is a newly built 3 bedroom house selling in Spintex. The h…
€110,566
3 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP127This property is a 3 Bedroom unfurnished house for Sale at Spintex. The bu…
€119,780
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tema, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP046This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached house located in East Airport o…
€230,347
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sakumono, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM003This property is a 3 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom b…
€2,764
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with storage room in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with storage room
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM008This development consist of 3, 4 and 5 bedroom beautifully designed houses…
€251,539
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Tema, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: EL270This is a collection of 3 and 4 bedroom semi-detached and detached houses …
€87,532
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM076This house is a 4 bedroom stand-alone house on a private compound located …
€147,422
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM052This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boys quart…
€239,561
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP165This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boysquater…
€230,347
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM002This property is a 4 bedroom double storey and detached house located in S…
€366,712
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP061This is a 4 bedroom detached house with 1 study room. All the rooms in thi…
€230,347
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in Sakumono, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This property is a 4 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a …
€479,121
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP063This property is a newly built 4 bedroom townhouse located off the Spintex…
€322,485
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in Tema, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€147,422
Apartment with Water Reservoir, with 24/7 Security in Tema, Ghana
Apartment with Water Reservoir, with 24/7 Security
Tema, Ghana
PROPERTY ID: TM039This community will have serviced plots in a modern secured gated communit…
€50,676

Property types in Tema

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tema, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir