Realting.com
Ghana
Residential
Ashaiman
Residential properties for sale in Ashaiman, Ghana
Achimota
10
Haatso
8
Adenta
6
Oyarifa
5
Madina
3
Weija
3
Clear all
51 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access
Gbawe, Ghana
7
5
400 m²
2/2
What sets this property apart is the inclusion of a 2 bedroom maids quarters, providing conv…
€215,140
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Oblogo, Ghana
12
9
400 m²
1/3
A nice shelter for those who need a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city whilst lite…
€355,449
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Madina, Ghana
5
5
500 m²
1/1
This new-built, 4 bedroom modern home awaits you in Adenta, Ghana. You will enjoy its space …
€243,202
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Ashaiman, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID:EL510This newly finished property is a beautiful 4 bedroom family home located i…
€159,017
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Achimota, Ghana
5
5
206 m²
2/2
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
€420,926
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Achimota, Ghana
5
5
230 m²
2/2
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
€299,325
Recommend
Apartment
Oblogo, Ghana
We are now inviting final offers on an approximately 100 by 140 feet for a 99 years leasehol…
€93,539
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
2
3
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
€91,668
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Oyarifa, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
€88,862
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Oyarifa, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
€51,447
Recommend
2 room house with storage room, with equipped kitchen, with Car parking
Adenta, Ghana
2
1
This collection of properties are 2 & 3 bedroom semi-detached and expandable houses new gate…
€60,800
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
2
1
PROPERTY ID: OSK074The development will have a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom homes, both detached a…
€60,800
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Haatso, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID:NL007This new development is a collection of 2 and 3 bedroom luxury terrace apar…
€144,986
Recommend
2 room house with garden, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Oyarifa, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK157This development is a spacious upcoming 2 and 3-bedroom homes located in …
€42,093
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adenta, Ghana
2
2
€374
Recommend
2 room apartment
Haatso, Ghana
2
2
€112,715
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Haatso, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: NL014This development is a collection of townhouses and apartments in a residen…
€1,122
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Ashaiman, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK088This property is a 2 Bedroom Terrace Townhouse development in the heart o…
€88,862
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Achimota, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK055This property is a 2 bedroom duplex (all bedrooms upstairs) semi-detached…
€74,831
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Haatso, Ghana
3
2
PROPERTY ID: HTS018This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached storey building in a small com…
€48,921
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Ashaiman, Ghana
3
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
€121,601
Recommend
3 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: OSK010Beds 3 Baths 3.50 M2 210 Lot Size 40ft x 80ft Year Built New Location: Ea…
€154,340
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Ashaiman, Ghana
3
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK039This property is a 3 bedroom detached house with ample compound located i…
€93,539
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Bortianor, Ghana
3
2
Property ID: OSK099This property is a 3 bedroom self-compound house selling at Weija, about …
€261,910
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Madina, Ghana
3
3
The house comes with 1 huge master bedroom with shower whilst all other bedrooms are en-suit…
€187,078
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Haatso, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: WL030This development is a collection of 3 standard bedroom semi-detached townh…
€146,857
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Ashaiman, Ghana
2
2
PROPERTY ID: OSK042This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached townhouse with in a gated comm…
€154,340
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Haatso, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: OSK098This property is 3 bedroom self-compound townhouses for sale in Ashongman…
€121,601
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Achimota, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: WL007This is a 4 bedroomnew house for sale in West Legon, Accra. The property i…
€327,387
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove
Adenta, Ghana
4
3
PROPERTY ID: OSK007This is a 4 bedroom house with all fittings done for sale in Ashaley Botw…
€187,078
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
