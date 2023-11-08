Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ashaiman, Ghana

51 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access in Gbawe, Ghana
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with high speed internet access
Gbawe, Ghana
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
What sets this property apart is the inclusion of a 2 bedroom maids quarters, providing conv…
€215,140
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Oblogo, Ghana
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Oblogo, Ghana
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
A nice shelter for those who need a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city whilst lite…
€355,449
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Madina, Ghana
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Madina, Ghana
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
This new-built, 4 bedroom modern home awaits you in Adenta, Ghana. You will enjoy its space …
€243,202
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Ashaiman, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Ashaiman, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID:EL510This newly finished property is a beautiful 4 bedroom family home located i…
€159,017
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Achimota, Ghana
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Achimota, Ghana
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 206 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
€420,926
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Achimota, Ghana
4 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Achimota, Ghana
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern homes within a carefully crafted serene enclave. Comes with sliding metal gates in a …
€299,325
Apartment in Oblogo, Ghana
Apartment
Oblogo, Ghana
We are now inviting final offers on an approximately 100 by 140 feet for a 99 years leasehol…
€93,539
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
€91,668
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
€88,862
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
€51,447
2 room house with storage room, with equipped kitchen, with Car parking in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house with storage room, with equipped kitchen, with Car parking
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This collection of properties are 2 & 3 bedroom semi-detached and expandable houses new gate…
€60,800
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen in Adenta, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with equipped kitchen
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
PROPERTY ID: OSK074The development will have a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom homes, both detached a…
€60,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Haatso, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID:NL007This new development is a collection of 2 and 3 bedroom luxury terrace apar…
€144,986
2 room house with garden, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 room house with garden, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK157This development is a spacious upcoming 2 and 3-bedroom homes located in …
€42,093
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adenta, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€374
2 room apartment in Haatso, Ghana
2 room apartment
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€112,715
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Haatso, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: NL014This development is a collection of townhouses and apartments in a residen…
€1,122
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Ashaiman, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Ashaiman, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK088This property is a 2 Bedroom Terrace Townhouse development in the heart o…
€88,862
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Achimota, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Achimota, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK055This property is a 2 bedroom duplex (all bedrooms upstairs) semi-detached…
€74,831
3 room house with balcony, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Haatso, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: HTS018This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached storey building in a small com…
€48,921
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Ashaiman, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Ashaiman, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
€121,601
3 room house in Ashaiman, Ghana
3 room house
Ashaiman, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK010Beds 3 Baths 3.50 M2 210 Lot Size 40ft x 80ft Year Built New Location: Ea…
€154,340
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room in Ashaiman, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
Ashaiman, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK039This property is a 3 bedroom detached house with ample compound located i…
€93,539
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge in Bortianor, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
Bortianor, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property ID: OSK099This property is a 3 bedroom self-compound house selling at Weija, about …
€261,910
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Madina, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Madina, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The house comes with 1 huge master bedroom with shower whilst all other bedrooms are en-suit…
€187,078
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Haatso, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: WL030This development is a collection of 3 standard bedroom semi-detached townh…
€146,857
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen in Ashaiman, Ghana
2 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
Ashaiman, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK042This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached townhouse with in a gated comm…
€154,340
3 room house with balcony, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Haatso, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK098This property is 3 bedroom self-compound townhouses for sale in Ashongman…
€121,601
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Achimota, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Achimota, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: WL007This is a 4 bedroomnew house for sale in West Legon, Accra. The property i…
€327,387
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove in Adenta, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with stove
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK007This is a 4 bedroom house with all fittings done for sale in Ashaley Botw…
€187,078

