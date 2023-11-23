Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Greater Accra Region
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

villas
7
House To archive
Clear all
374 properties total found
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€247,885
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€229,523
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€201,980
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€275,428
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€183,618
Leave a request
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€321,332
Leave a request
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€197,390
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€119,352
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€481,998
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€385,599
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€348,875
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€257,066
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€122,106
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€183,618
Leave a request
2 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€257,066
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€165,257
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€348,875
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€174,437
Leave a request
4 room house with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€247,885
Leave a request
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€165,257
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€247,885
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€137,714
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€165,257
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€367,237
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
€2,30M
Leave a request
House with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
House with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
€688,569
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€165,257
Leave a request
5 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with air conditioning, with stove, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€688,569
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
5 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€348,875
Leave a request

Properties features in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir