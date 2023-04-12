France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in France
Metropolitan France
39
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
32
Grasse
15
Nice
12
Ile-de-France
7
Antibes
2
Draguignan
1
Penthouse
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
110 m²
€ 1,650,000
This property is offered for sale by Côte d'Azur International Realty. In the heart of the "…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
108 m²
€ 1,790,000
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
111 m²
€ 1,643,000
This family penthouse with 2 terraces and a 14.65 m² balcony and a 24.50 m² veranda availabl…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
107 m²
€ 1,295,000
This magnificent penthouse with a roof terrace of 196 m² on the fourth floor of a residence …
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
272 m²
€ 3,200,000
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
137 m²
€ 1,935,000
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
131 m²
€ 1,980,000
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
148 m²
€ 2,290,000
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
220 m²
€ 3,600,000
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
265 m²
€ 2,990,000
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
109 m²
€ 2,100,000
This penthouse in Cannes (Vieux Port) is now for sale. Waste no time in viewing this truly s…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
300 m²
€ 2,300,000
Could your new home be in Cannes (CROIX DES GARDES)? This family-friendly penthouse is for s…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
164 m²
€ 4,290,000
This stunning apartment, for sale in the centre of St Jean Cap Ferrat, can become your ideal…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
112 m²
€ 950,000
We are proud to present this charming flat in Roquebrune Cap Martin. Built in 1998, the prop…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
120 m²
€ 1,000,000
Now for sale, this charming apartment is located in Nice (Mont-Boron) in a high-end quiet r…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nice, France
115 m²
€ 1,865,000
Nestled in the beautiful town of Nice (Mont-Boron / Col de Villefranche), this comfortable p…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
152 m²
€ 3,620,000
Located in the beautiful town of Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse is now for sale…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
122 m²
€ 3,120,000
Rare opportunity in the centre of Cannes! Just 5 minutes’ walk from the Croisette and the Pa…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
203 m²
€ 3,470,000
Located in Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse, built in 2020, is now for sale. It i…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
246 m²
€ 3,290,000
Rare - located in the most luxurious residence of Saint-Paul de Vence, within walking distan…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
225 m²
€ 2,350,000
In Le Cannet, this family apartment for sale offers 2 terraces and a beautiful view of the s…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
99 m²
€ 2,990,000
Cannes Croisette, opposite the Palais, apartment completely renovated, with a 15 m² terrace …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
1 bath
88 m²
€ 895,000
At the gates of Monaco, overlooking the bay! Reserved for the privileged few, This penthouse…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
163 m²
€ 3,900,000
This luxurious duplex penthouse is located in the highly sought after residential area of Ca…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
231 m²
€ 4,300,000
Within the Blue Bird wing of the historic and majestic Palais Maeterlinck, this loft of 213 …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
2 bath
167 m²
€ 1,281,000
This luxury mountain chalet in Auron is located in the Southern Alps at 1600m altitude. In s…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
2 bath
105 m²
€ 990,000
Le Cannet is located in the heart of the seven hills surrounding Cannes. A quiet area with t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
3 bath
109 m²
€ 1,300,000
This beautifully designed new building in exclusive architecture can be found in Antibes, in…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in France
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map