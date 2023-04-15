Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Occitania, France

Tarbes
14
Carcassonne
8
Saint-Gaudens
8
Bagneres-de-Luchon
6
Toulouse
6
Balma
5
Bagneres-de-Bigorre
4
Nimes
2
94 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Juilles, France
5 room apartment
Juilles, France
10 Number of rooms 438 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
12 Number of rooms 405 m²
Price on request
Castle 7 bedroomsin Valence-sur-Baise, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Valence-sur-Baise, France
12 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
3 room housein Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3 room house
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
2 room apartment
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
10 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
7 room housein Castelnau-Riviere-Basse, France
7 room house
Castelnau-Riviere-Basse, France
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Tarbes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Tarbes, France
9 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
5 room housein Lacassagne, France
5 room house
Lacassagne, France
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
8 room housein Lacassagne, France
8 room house
Lacassagne, France
12 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Castillon, France
Villa Villa
Castillon, France
220 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa 8 pièces – A quelques minutes de l’entrée autoroute Menton et à proximité de la princi…
Villa Villain Toulouse, France
Villa Villa
Toulouse, France
3 100 m²
€ 1,490,000
NEAR TOULOUSE: Located between Toulouse and Albi, in an environment of greenery and vineyard…
2 room apartmentin Lacassagne, France
2 room apartment
Lacassagne, France
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 243,000
Object delivery date: 2 quarter of 2022  Close to the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw…
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 265,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 409,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 399,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
5 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
5 room apartment
Montpellier, France
5 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 689,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Saint-Mamet, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Mamet, France
2 Number of rooms 31 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 319,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Nimes, France
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 169,000
4 room housein Lannemezan, France
4 room house
Lannemezan, France
8 Number of rooms 192 m²
Price on request
5 room housein Beyrede-Jumet, France
5 room house
Beyrede-Jumet, France
10 Number of rooms 264 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 374,000
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
2 room apartmentin Auch, France
2 room apartment
Auch, France
2 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 270,000
Sainto vista Nichée au coeur du village de Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, la résidence Sainto Vis…
2 room apartmentin Auch, France
2 room apartment
Auch, France
2 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 315,000
Sainto vista Nichée au coeur du village de Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, la résidence Sainto Vis…
2 room apartmentin Auch, France
2 room apartment
Auch, France
2 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 290,000
Sainto vista Nichée au coeur du village de Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, la résidence Sainto Vis…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 340,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 340,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
2 room apartmentin Balma, France
2 room apartment
Balma, France
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 245,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…

