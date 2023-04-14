Show property on map Show properties list
Castles for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 7,400,000
A rare location!    Charming Castle of the late XIX century “Belle époque” in the prestigiou…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
900 m²
€ 4,700,000
France Suburb of Paris, g. Fontaineblelo Elegant castle of the late XVIII century. An elegan…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
1 200 m²
€ 3,700,000
France 50 km from Paris Historic Castle Unique historical castle of the 18th century after a…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 2,400,000
France 50 km from Paris Elegant castle of the 19th century Elegant castle of the 19th centur…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
600 m²
€ 2,650,000
France.Paris Castle with a 11 ha park Elegant castle 70 km from Paris and 30 min drive from …
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
410 m²
€ 5,250,000
France Paris Castle near the Beautiful Nature Reserve, a small castle in the nearest suburb …
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
3 500 m²
€ 13,500,000
France. Paris Gothic castle for the hotel Rare Gothic castle - an architectural monument 30 …
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
5 000 m²
€ 10,000,000
France. Paris 18th Century Castle for the Elegant Castle of the late 18th century, a monumen…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
4 200 m²
€ 4,900,000
France. Paris 19th-century castle for the hotel Castle of the late 19th century for a hotel …
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
900 m²
€ 2,910,000
France. Paris 18th century castle for the Elegant three-story castle of the late 18th centur…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 6,800,000
France Castle 40 min from Paris Historic castle of Henry IV, 40 min from Paris. Castle condi…
Castle 5 bedroomsin Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
9 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 950,000
An early 19th century castle with a heated pool, 80 km from Paris. 9 rooms, including 5 b…
Castle 37 bedroomsin Paris, France
Castle 37 bedrooms
Paris, France
3 000 m²
€ 6,490,000
An elegant mansion overlooking the Seine is located in the town of Seine and Marne, 50 km fr…
Castle 13 bedroomsin Paris, France
Castle 13 bedrooms
Paris, France
1 500 m²
€ 5,980,000
The exceptional mansion is located in the heart of Gatinay Regional Nature Park, 40 km south…

