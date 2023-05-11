Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Hauts-de-Seine
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Hauts-de-Seine, France

57 properties total found
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
€ 420,500
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
€ 481,600
5 room apartment in Antony, France
5 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 5
Area 106 m²
€ 558,300
4 room apartment in Antony, France
4 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
€ 510,000
4 room apartment in Antony, France
4 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
€ 649,900
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€ 460,300
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
€ 532,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
€ 359,400
1 room apartment in Antony, France
1 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€ 328,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€ 355,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€ 369,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€ 373,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€ 367,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€ 375,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
€ 371,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€ 366,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€ 397,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€ 399,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€ 405,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€ 403,000
2 room apartment in Antony, France
2 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€ 434,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€ 431,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€ 429,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€ 449,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 494,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€ 579,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
€ 479,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
€ 480,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
€ 577,000
3 room apartment in Antony, France
3 room apartment
Antony, France
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
€ 490,000

