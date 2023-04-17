Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Haute-Garonne, France

18 properties total found
3 room housein Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3 room house
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
2 room apartment
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Toulouse, France
Villa Villa
Toulouse, France
3 100 m²
€ 1,490,000
NEAR TOULOUSE: Located between Toulouse and Albi, in an environment of greenery and vineyard…
2 room apartmentin Saint-Mamet, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Mamet, France
2 Number of rooms 31 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 340,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 340,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
2 room apartmentin Balma, France
2 room apartment
Balma, France
2 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 245,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 316,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
3 room apartmentin Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 305,000
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
9 room housein Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
9 room house
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
15 Number of rooms 580 m²
Price on request
3 room housein Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3 room house
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
5 Number of rooms 85 m²
Price on request
7 room housein Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
7 room house
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
11 Number of rooms 330 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Saint-Mamet, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Mamet, France
2 Number of rooms 3 128 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Apartment
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
21 m²
Price on request
Castle 8 bedroomsin Toulouse, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
14 Number of rooms 880 m²
Price on request
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Toulouse, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
1 400 m²
€ 2,800,000
The ancient chateau is located near Toulouse, France. Château with an area of 1400 sq.m. con…
Castle 8 bedroomsin Toulouse, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
1 200 m²
€ 2,950,000
The chic chateau is located in Toulouse, France. The exclusive residence of the 19th century…
7 room housein Toulouse, France
7 room house
Toulouse, France
340 m²
€ 880,000
Great old chateau 30 minutes from Toulouse. The residence covers an area of 340 sq.m. and co…

Properties features in Haute-Garonne, France

