Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Maritime Alps
Grasse
Houses
Houses for sale in Grasse, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
150 m²
€ 815,000
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The…
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
290 m²
€ 1,850,000
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 2,968,000
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
220 m²
€ 1,390,000
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
140 m²
€ 1,260,000
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
480 m²
€ 4,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
304 m²
€ 3,290,000
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…
Villa 4 room villa
Le Cannet, France
260 m²
€ 1,890,000
SOLE AGENT - This superb architect-designed villa with contemporary lines boasts a panoramic…
Villa 5 room villa
Le Cannet, France
270 m²
€ 1,990,000
SOLE AGENT - Ideally located in the most residential area of Le Cannet, close to the town ha…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Valbonne, France
250 m²
€ 1,790,000
Sole agent : Situated in a quiet residential area close to the village, superb villa with a …
Villa 4 room villa
Vence, France
190 m²
€ 1,290,000
This 1930's Nice style house has been renovated preserving the character and some original m…
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
210 m²
€ 1,250,000
MAGNIFICENT PROPERTY SAINT PAUL DE VENCE. Beautiful wooded property of 210 m² a few minutes …
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
350 m²
€ 2,790,000
Magnificent villa located in a very residential area enjoying absolute calm, a beautiful vie…
Villa 5 room villa
Mougins, France
220 m²
€ 880,000
In Mougins (very close to Le Cannet), close to all amenities, schools and motorways access, …
Villa 4 room villa
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
160 m²
€ 2,650,000
Located in a dominant position in a private domain in Le Trayas, charming Provencal villa en…
Villa 5 room villa
Le Cannet, France
229 m²
€ 2,290,000
Exceptional villa, built in 1993 in the Art Deco style, for sale in Le Cannet. Discover this…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
700 m²
€ 21,000,000
If living in Cannes (Californie) appeals to you, have a look at this unique contemporary hou…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
581 m²
€ 7,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you on the heights of Cannes, i…
Villa 6 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
640 m²
€ 4,900,000
Imagined in the architectural style of Jacques Couëlle, this magnificent property of approxi…
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
178 m²
€ 1,650,000
Sole agent. Delightful property from the 1950s ideally located in the center of Cannes, with…
Villa 5 room villa
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
180 m²
€ 1,575,000
On the French Riviera, this magnificent villa located in a residential and sought after area…
