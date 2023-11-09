UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
France
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
Houses
Houses for sale in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France
villas
9
castles
3
chalets
97
House
25 properties total found
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair
Nizerolles, France
30
1 200 m²
Article: ART2547 HISTORICAL CUSTOMS Castle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, orig…
€12,60M
Recommend
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Megeve, France
17
10
750 m²
2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
€13,00M
1
Recommend
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
550 m²
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
€7,40M
Recommend
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
4
3
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
€1,28M
Recommend
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
4
3
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
€1,42M
Recommend
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
4
4
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
€4,10M
Recommend
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
3
2
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
€925,000
1
Recommend
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
6
273 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€4,00M
Recommend
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
4
204 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,06M
Recommend
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
5
225 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,26M
Recommend
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
3
327 m²
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
€3,78M
Recommend
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
6
366 m²
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
€11,50M
Recommend
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
4
240 m²
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
480 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa on the shores of Lake Geneva Modern luxury villa 15 min drive from …
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
486 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa overlooking Mont Blanc Modern chic villa overlooking Mont Blanc 10 …
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sauna, with pier
Metropolitan France, France
400 m²
€1,98M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with kreditom ipotekoy
Metropolitan France, France
6
300 m²
France Upper Savoy, Rona-Alpes Shen-Sur-Leman Modern villa on Lake Geneva Modern villa buil…
€2,80M
Recommend
House
Metropolitan France, France
660 m²
France Geneva Lake Elegant mansion 10 min from Geneva Elegant mansion after a quality recons…
€4,85M
Recommend
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
450 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa near Geneva Modern villa overlooking Mont Blanc, just a 10-minute d…
€2,65M
Recommend
Castle with castle
Metropolitan France, France
2 000 m²
France Rhone-Alpa region, Savoy Castle department overlooking Lake Bourget Fairytale castle …
€8,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with elevator, with sauna
Metropolitan France, France
860 m²
France Upper Savoy, Rona Alps Elegant villa on Lake Geneva Beautiful elegant villa with desi…
€7,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sauna
Metropolitan France, France
2 000 m²
France Geneva Lake Villa Suite - Giving Gentlemen A modest charm of luxury ... or Giving a g…
€16,00M
Recommend
Chalet with sauna
Albertville, France
938 m²
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
€12,00M
Recommend
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Lyon, France
8
620 m²
The castle is ideally located in the town of Le Côte d'Are 30 minutes from Lyon in a charmin…
€1,98M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden
Le Biot, France
4
220 m²
Modern villa overlooking the sea on the Azur coast, Biot. Area - 220 sq.m., area of the plot…
€1,85M
Recommend
