Finland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Finland
New houses in Finland
All new buildings in Finland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Finland
Residential
Apartment in Finland
House in Finland
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Finland
Luxury Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Finland
Restaurant
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Finland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Western and Central Finland
Residential properties for sale in Western and Central Finland, Finland
Halli
2
Ikaalinen
2
Jakobstad
2
Joutsa
2
Kaelviae
2
Kokkola
2
Korsholm
2
Laenkipohja
2
Laukaa
2
Lehtimaeki
2
Lempaeaelae
2
Pihtipudas
2
Sumiainen
2
Sydoesterbotten
2
Terjaerv
2
Toholampi
2
Viljakkala
2
Aeetsae
1
Kinnula
1
Konginkangas
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
231 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Sarkkila, Finland
€ 33,000
Apartment
Karstula, Finland
€ 33,353
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kar…
Apartment
Komsi, Finland
€ 32,000
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
€ 21,250
Apartment
Maenttae, Finland
Price on request
House
Kihnioe, Finland
€ 28,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
Apartment
Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Keuru sells a completely …
3 room house
Vastamaeki, Finland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 315,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Valkeakosk…
House
Torkkola, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 289,000
2 room apartment
Nokia, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 214,000
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ylö…
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Krakholmen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Piet…
4 room house
Oriveden asema, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
113 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 169,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 229,000
3 room house
Nokia, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms
95 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Lusankylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment 31.5 m…
House
Pollari, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Pollarinkylä area,…
Townhouse
Toholampi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
House
Kantlax, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Home for permanent residence …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Western and Central Finland, Finland
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map