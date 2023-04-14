Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Western and Central Finland, Finland

Halli
2
Ikaalinen
2
Jakobstad
2
Joutsa
2
Kaelviae
2
Kokkola
2
Korsholm
2
Laenkipohja
2
231 property total found
Apartmentin Sarkkila, Finland
Apartment
Sarkkila, Finland
€ 33,000
Apartmentin Karstula, Finland
Apartment
Karstula, Finland
€ 33,353
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kar…
Apartmentin Komsi, Finland
Apartment
Komsi, Finland
€ 32,000
Apartmentin Viiala, Finland
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
€ 21,250
Apartmentin Maenttae, Finland
Apartment
Maenttae, Finland
Price on request
Housein Kihnioe, Finland
House
Kihnioe, Finland
€ 28,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Apartmentin Toijala, Finland
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
Apartmentin Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Apartment
Nyyssaenniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Keuru sells a completely …
3 room housein Vastamaeki, Finland
3 room house
Vastamaeki, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 315,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Valkeakoski, Finland
Apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Valkeakosk…
Housein Torkkola, Finland
House
Torkkola, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 289,000
2 room apartmentin Nokia, Finland
2 room apartment
Nokia, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 214,000
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ylö…
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Krakholmen, Finland
Apartment
Krakholmen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Piet…
4 room housein Oriveden asema, Finland
4 room house
Oriveden asema, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 169,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartmentin Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 229,000
3 room housein Nokia, Finland
3 room house
Nokia, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room house
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Lusankylae, Finland
Apartment
Lusankylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment 31.5 m…
Housein Pollari, Finland
House
Pollari, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Pollarinkylä area,…
Townhousein Toholampi, Finland
Townhouse
Toholampi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
Housein Kantlax, Finland
House
Kantlax, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Home for permanent residence …

Properties features in Western and Central Finland, Finland

