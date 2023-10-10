Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Uusimaa

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Uusimaa, Finland

Helsinki sub-region
140
Helsinki
56
Vantaa
30
Porvoon seutukunta
18
Porvoo
14
Espoo
9
Loviisan seutukunta
7
Hyvinkaeae
6
Show more
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
An unique, rarely available, fully renovated lake side apartment has everything: an amazing …
€304,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour in Porvoo, Finland
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour
Porvoo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Semidetached houses New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors…
€336,600

Property types in Uusimaa

apartments
houses

Properties features in Uusimaa, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir