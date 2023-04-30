Residential properties for sale in Porvoon seutukunta, Finland

Finland
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
139 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 549,000
3 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 269,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment
Porvoo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in PorvooY…
2 room apartment
Tolkkinen, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 196,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 124,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 179,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Spjutsund, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 235,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Pohjakka, Finland
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 89,500
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 43,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house
Kerkkoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 618,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 392,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house
Hamari, Finland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
146 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 370,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house
Kaarenkylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
165 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 298,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
8 Number of rooms
1 bath
260 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 348,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Porvoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 115,000
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 228,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Tiilaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 149,000
House
Vakkola, Finland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
209 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 625,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
184 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 215,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
4 room apartment
Porvoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
174 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 259,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
174 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 849,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house
Ilola, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
