Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Porvoon seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Porvoon seutukunta, Finland

Porvoo
29
Monninkylae
1
35 properties total found
3 room house in Porvoo, Finland
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 549,000
3 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
3 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 269,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Porvoo, Finland
Apartment
Porvoo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in PorvooY…
2 room apartment in Tolkkinen, Finland
2 room apartment
Tolkkinen, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 196,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 124,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Spjutsund, Finland
3 room house
Spjutsund, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 235,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Pohjakka, Finland
1 room apartment
Pohjakka, Finland
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,500
1 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottage in Porvoo, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Kerkkoo, Finland
5 room house
Kerkkoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Hamari, Finland
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 618,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
3 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 392,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Hamari, Finland
4 room house
Hamari, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 370,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Kaarenkylae, Finland
4 room house
Kaarenkylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 165 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 298,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Porvoo, Finland
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 348,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Porvoo, Finland
2 room apartment
Porvoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Hamari, Finland
3 room house
Hamari, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 115,000
2 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 228,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
2 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House in Tiilaeae, Finland
House
Tiilaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
1 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
1 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 149,000
House in Vakkola, Finland
House
Vakkola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,000
5 room house in Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 625,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 184 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
4 room apartment in Porvoo, Finland
4 room apartment
Porvoo, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 259,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Hamari, Finland
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 174 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 849,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Ilola, Finland
2 room house
Ilola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Porvoon seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir