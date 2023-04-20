Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Porvoon seutukunta
  6. Askola

Residential properties for sale in Askola, Finland

1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Askola, Finland
1 room apartment
Askola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 109,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
