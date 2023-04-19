Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Helsinki sub-region
  6. Maentsaelae

Residential properties for sale in Maentsaelae, Finland

3 properties total found
Housein Hyoekaennummi, Finland
House
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 229,000

3 room housein Hyoekaennummi, Finland
3 room house
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 495,000

1 room apartmentin Maentsaelae, Finland
1 room apartment
Maentsaelae, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 104,000

