Finland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Finland
House in Finland
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Finland
Luxury Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Finland
Restaurant
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Southern Finland
Houses
Houses for sale in Uusimaa, Finland
Helsinki sub-region
25
Porvoon seutukunta
19
Porvoo
14
Loviisan seutukunta
5
Vantaa
5
Helsinki
3
Sipoo
3
Tuusula
3
House
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room house
Maeaerlahti, Finland
4
1
117 m²
1/1
€ 165,000
4 room house
Kaskela, Finland
5
1
124 m²
1/1
€ 598,000
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4
1
139 m²
1/2
€ 549,000
1 room Cottage
Tuusula, Finland
1
1
63 m²
1/1
€ 250,000
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4
1
80 m²
1/2
€ 185,000
4 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5
2
120 m²
1/2
€ 548,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3
1
32 m²
2/2
€ 118,000
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4
2
92 m²
1/1
€ 285,000
3 room house
Spjutsund, Finland
5
1
120 m²
2/2
€ 235,000
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4
2
82 m²
2/2
€ 288,000
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3
1
82 m²
1/1
€ 309,000
2 room house
Kallbaeck, Finland
3
1
83 m²
1/1
€ 229,000
House
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
3
1
75 m²
1/1
€ 229,000
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
2
1
40 m²
1/1
€ 175,000
Townhouse
Routio, Finland
Price on request
House
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2
1
56 m²
1/1
€ 169,000
4 room house
Tuusula, Finland
6
3
159 m²
1/2
€ 445,000
2 room house
Sepaenkylae, Finland
4
2
175 m²
1/2
€ 279,000
4 room house
Lepsaemae, Finland
5
2
142 m²
1/2
€ 429,000
5 room house
Kerkkoo, Finland
6
1
100 m²
3/3
€ 255,000
3 room house
Halujaervi, Finland
5
2
153 m²
1/1
€ 440,000
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
6
2
235 m²
1/2
€ 618,000
4 room house
Hamari, Finland
6
2
146 m²
1/1
€ 370,000
4 room house
Kaarenkylae, Finland
6
1
165 m²
1/1
€ 298,000
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
4
1
86 m²
1/2
€ 225,000
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
8
1
260 m²
1/3
€ 348,000
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5
2
131 m²
2/2
€ 599,500
4 room house
Box, Finland
5
1
98 m²
1/2
€ 259,000
3 room house
Hamari, Finland
5
1
115 m²
1/2
€ 115,000
House
Tiilaeae, Finland
2
1
50 m²
1/1
€ 89,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Uusimaa, Finland
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map