Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

Helsinki sub-region
25
Porvoon seutukunta
19
Porvoo
14
Loviisan seutukunta
5
Vantaa
5
Helsinki
3
Sipoo
3
Tuusula
3
House To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
3 room house in Maeaerlahti, Finland
3 room house
Maeaerlahti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 165,000
4 room house in Kaskela, Finland
4 room house
Kaskela, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 598,000
3 room house in Porvoo, Finland
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 549,000
1 room Cottage in Tuusula, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 250,000
3 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 185,000
4 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 548,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sipoo, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 118,000
3 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 285,000
3 room house in Spjutsund, Finland
3 room house
Spjutsund, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 235,000
3 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 288,000
2 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 309,000
2 room house in Kallbaeck, Finland
2 room house
Kallbaeck, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 229,000
House in Hyoekaennummi, Finland
House
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 229,000
1 room Cottage in Porvoo, Finland
1 room Cottage
Porvoo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 175,000
Townhouse in Routio, Finland
Townhouse
Routio, Finland
Price on request
House in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
House
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 169,000
4 room house in Tuusula, Finland
4 room house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 445,000
2 room house in Sepaenkylae, Finland
2 room house
Sepaenkylae, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 279,000
4 room house in Lepsaemae, Finland
4 room house
Lepsaemae, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 429,000
5 room house in Kerkkoo, Finland
5 room house
Kerkkoo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 255,000
3 room house in Halujaervi, Finland
3 room house
Halujaervi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 440,000
5 room house in Hamari, Finland
5 room house
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 618,000
4 room house in Hamari, Finland
4 room house
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 370,000
4 room house in Kaarenkylae, Finland
4 room house
Kaarenkylae, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 298,000
3 room house in Porvoo, Finland
3 room house
Porvoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 225,000
5 room house in Porvoo, Finland
5 room house
Porvoo, Finland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 348,000
3 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 599,500
4 room house in Box, Finland
4 room house
Box, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 259,000
3 room house in Hamari, Finland
3 room house
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 115,000
House in Tiilaeae, Finland
House
Tiilaeae, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 89,000

Properties features in Uusimaa, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir