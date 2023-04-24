Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vantaa, Finland

29 properties total found
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 162,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 359,000
3 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 185,000
3 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 329,000
3 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 149,000
3 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 285,000
2 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 309,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 196,000
House in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
House
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,000
3 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 249,900
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 369,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 219,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 188,000
3 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 499,000
2 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 443,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 126,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 455,000
3 room house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 474,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 189,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 354,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 249,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 452,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 439,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 89,500
