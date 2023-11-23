Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Lohja

Residential properties for sale in Lohja, Finland

1 property total found
1 room Cottage with stove, with needs repair, with меблирована полностью in Lohja, Finland
1 room Cottage with stove, with needs repair, with меблирована полностью
Lohja, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Leisure cottage built in 1968, 2952 m2 on a gently sloping plot. The cabin has one room, a k…
€42,000
+358504200147 petri.marttonen@habita.com
