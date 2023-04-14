Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Helsinki sub-region

Residential properties for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
32
Vantaa
28
Espoo
7
Jaervenpaeae
7
Sipoo
5
Maentsaelae
3
Tuusula
3
Klaukkala
2
119 properties total found
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 185,000
4 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 548,000
3 room housein Viirilae, Finland
3 room house
Viirilae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 279,000
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 149,000
Housein Siuntion kirkonkylae, Finland
House
Siuntion kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Siuntio sells house 167/2…
1 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 115,000
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sipoo, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 118,000
1 room apartmentin Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 69,000
1 room apartmentin Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 129,900
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 329,000
1 room apartmentin Nurmijaervi, Finland
1 room apartment
Nurmijaervi, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 106,000
3 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,000
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 210,000
3 room apartmentin Petas, Finland
3 room apartment
Petas, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 236,000
3 room housein Tuusula, Finland
3 room house
Tuusula, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 298,000
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 194,000
3 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 228,000
1 room apartmentin Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 149,000
2 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
2 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 215,000
2 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 215,000
3 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
3 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 199,000
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 285,000
3 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 288,000
2 room housein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 318,000
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 125,000
2 room housein Kallbaeck, Finland
2 room house
Kallbaeck, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 229,000
1 room apartmentin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 196,000
Housein Hyoekaennummi, Finland
House
Hyoekaennummi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 229,000
1 room apartmentin Kaskela, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 145,000
Properties features in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
