Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

Helsinki sub-region
85
Vantaa
36
Helsinki
25
Porvoo
15
Porvoon seutukunta
15
Jaervenpaeae
7
Espoo
6
Raseborg Sub-Region
5
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
108 properties total found
1 room apartment in Herrala, Finland
1 room apartment
Herrala, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 72,500
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 228,000
1 room apartment in Kaskela, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/6
€ 59,000
4 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 689,000
2 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 198,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 284,000
3 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 415,000
1 room apartment in Kaskela, Finland
1 room apartment
Kaskela, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 164,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
€ 369,000
2 room apartment in Porvoo, Finland
2 room apartment
Porvoo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 159,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 209,000
2 room apartment in Kerava, Finland
2 room apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 159,000
Apartment in Fiskars, Finland
Apartment
Fiskars, Finland
Price on request
2 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
2 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 163,000
1 room apartment in Loviisa, Finland
1 room apartment
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 155,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 128,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in Voutila, Finland
3 room apartment
Voutila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 219,500
3 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 289,000
1 room apartment in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
1 room apartment
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
€ 99,000
3 room apartment in Tuupakka, Finland
3 room apartment
Tuupakka, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 398,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/7
€ 162,000
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 359,000
1 room apartment in Tuusula, Finland
1 room apartment
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 119,000
3 room apartment in Hamari, Finland
3 room apartment
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 269,000
3 room apartment in Imppalanmaeki, Finland
3 room apartment
Imppalanmaeki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 159,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/13
€ 349,000
Apartment in Vaesterby, Finland
Apartment
Vaesterby, Finland
Price on request
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 149,000

Properties features in Uusimaa, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir