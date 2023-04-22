Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Finland
  Mainland Finland
  Southern Finland
  Loviisan seutukunta
  Loviisa

Residential properties for sale in Loviisa, Finland

Apartment in Loviisa, Finland
Apartment
Loviisa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Lov…
3 room house in Loviisa, Finland
3 room house
Loviisa, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 65,000
2 room house in Loviisa, Finland
2 room house
Loviisa, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Loviisa, Finland
1 room apartment
Loviisa, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 124,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Loviisa, Finland
2 room apartment
Loviisa, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 109,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
