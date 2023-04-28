Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Helsinki, Finland

27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/13 Floor
€ 349,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 194,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 178,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 248,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 185,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 306,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 195,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 229,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 192,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 170,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 330,150
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 393,575
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 451,675
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 327,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 169,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Helsinki, …
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 2/13 Floor
€ 349,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 597,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 358,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 349,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 435,000
Extensively renovated and modernized housing association in 2015-16 on its own plot. The 1-l…
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 249,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 255,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 398,000
A beautiful two-bedroom apartment in a central location is looking for a new owner!The open …

with lake view
cheap
luxury
