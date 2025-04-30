Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Helsinki, Finland

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/5
Renovate your own home from above. Apartment with wide views from the seventh floor to the w…
$233,345
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
This trapezoidal triangle is located in a terrace house reputed to be sculptural. Such terra…
$192,367
