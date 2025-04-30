Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Helsinki, Finland

1 BHK
61
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
3
20 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the charm of Helsinki's Meilahti in this lovely apartment! Meilahti as a whole is…
$301,641
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful newly renovated immediately free home from Oulunkylä. The apartment is on a quiet …
$226,515
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
Stylish, modern apartment in Ullanlinna. This apartment has a spacious atmosphere, light and…
$748,980
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Close to the sea is a nice double room. The apartment has a good effective base and, as a co…
$225,377
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$270,855
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$557,248
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/7
Neat triangle in Myllypuro, with green views of a quiet courtyard, but still close to the me…
$241,313
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$147,841
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/7
Quick-release, light-colored apartment in good location. Living room-open kitchen and dining…
$407,500
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/6
The iconic building, designed by Kiseleff in 1884, was renovated in 2015 and 40 comfortable …
$739,874
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
Two apartments in leafy Puotila are looking for a new owner! This bright walk-through apartm…
$192,367
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/6
Experience the best of Helsinki by staying in this charming apartment in Punavuori, Helsinki…
$393,841
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$270,663
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$534,503
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
Spacious and elegant two-bedroom apartment from Munkkiniemi in quiet Rakuunantie. This home …
$315,300
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/6
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment with balcony now for sale in Punavuori. Good and bright layo…
$440,510
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Charming, cozy attic apartment in the privacy of the courtyard. If you want light, a good at…
$453,031
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/3
The company has its own plot and switched to geothermal heat. Maintenance fee reasonable 6 e…
$261,802
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
In a favorite house of many, a triangle of the second floor is being released. From here you…
$307,332
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to visit this ready to move apartment in the cozy Kurkimäki! This spacious second fl…
$191,229
Realting.com
Go