Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Helsinki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Helsinki, Finland

1 BHK
61
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/6
This apartment on the top floor offers a sea view. Location is excellent. The floor plan is …
$453,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$756,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 8/14
Light, space and wonderful seascapes! This is the way you could describe this wonderful apar…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/6
Timeless elegance and atmosphere with sea views. As soon as you step into the stairwell, you…
$567,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Helsinki, Finland

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go