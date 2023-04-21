Central Bohemia is the largest region of the Czech Republic with enormous economic potential, a large transport network, well-developed infrastructure, numerous historical and cultural monuments. The region’s administrative centre is Prague. The price of apartments in Central Bohemia directly depends on the location of the property.

Why is it worth buying an apartment in Central Bohemia?

Buying a property is a promising investment for the future, as the price of flats is steadily rising. Other advantages of buying a property include:

schengen visa issuance under the simplified scheme;

a significant increase in the chance of being approved for a residence permit;

opportunity to conduct business under favourable conditions.

All types of housing are available on the primary and secondary markets. The region is in close proximity to the capital, but flats here are considerably cheaper, the environment is favourable and there is no unnecessary noise and commotion. The most demanded housing types include Euro duplexes, studios and triplexes.

In the city centre, new buildings range in price from €3,000 to €5,500 per square metre. Flats in the secondary market are 20-30% cheaper. The cost of apartments in Central Bohemia is significantly lower in the distant and close suburbs of the capital.

Unique features of the local residential complexes

A modern residential building in Central Bohemia is a complex of several beautiful houses of 5-8 storeys, built with sustainable and environmentally friendly materials. Each building has 30 to 40 flats of different layouts, the area around the entrance is always well maintained, there are playgrounds and bicycle paths, and schools, hospitals and shops are within walking distance.

The residences belong to the premium real estate category and are located in low-rise buildings with an enclosed surrounding area. Most of the flats are spacious and have a nice view and a comfortable layout.

Central Bohemia is a safe place to live and run business. Here you can buy a small budget flat, a modern apartment in a new building, a penthouse in a luxurious apartment complex or a cosy studio. Available options can be found on the REALTING platform.