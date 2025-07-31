Kompleks mieszkalny SAAS Heights

SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apartments, duplex residences, and a luxurious penthouse. Residents can enjoy resort amenities such as a modern gym, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna and steam room, yoga and stretching areas, and women-only fitness facilities. The complex also features a private theater, game area, event room, and community kitchen for entertaining and social gatherings.