  Emiraty Arabskie
  Abu Zabi
  Kompleks mieszkalny SAAS Heights

Kompleks mieszkalny SAAS Heights

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
Cena na żądanie
;
16
ID: 32764
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 28.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  Basen
  Siłownia
  Winda

Dodatkowo

  Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apartments, duplex residences, and a luxurious penthouse. Residents can enjoy resort amenities such as a modern gym, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna and steam room, yoga and stretching areas, and women-only fitness facilities. The complex also features a private theater, game area, event room, and community kitchen for entertaining and social gatherings.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny SAAS Heights
Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
Cena na żądanie
