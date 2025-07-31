  1. Realting.com
  Emiraty Arabskie
  Kamienica Terra Golf Collection Phase 2

Kamienica Terra Golf Collection Phase 2

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$2,85M
;
22
ID: 32601
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 8.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.

 

Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan living room, terrace, and backyard surrounded by greenery.

 

The design of Terra Golf villas is characterized by clean, straight lines and geometric precision. The villas showcase a bold combination of rectangular shapes, creating a visually striking aesthetic that complements the natural beauty of the golf course. This geometric style defines the exterior and flows seamlessly into the interior spaces, creating a sense of clarity and purpose in every corner.

 

The golf course is not just a backdrop, but an integral part of the Terra Golf Collection living space. Large windows and sliding glass doors offer unobstructed views of the verdant landscape, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

