  3. Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turcja
€413,528
O kompleksie

Rezydencja oferuje duży zielony krajobraz, kryty basen, centrum fitness, saunę i łaźnię turecką, plac zabaw dla dzieci.

Zakończenie - marzec 2025 r.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Szpital - 750 metrów
  • Stacja metra - 850 metrów
  • Stacja metra - 1,1 km
  • Uniwersytet - 1,6 km
  • Autobus morski - 5,9 km
  • Most Bosforski - 15 km
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Płatność miesięczna
