Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey

Firma Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w rejonie Avsallar - Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 58 do 117 metrów kwadratowych. Nowa nieruchomość w Avsallar ma duży potencjał wynajmu, obszar ten jest uważany za jeden z najlepszych na wakacje na morzu, a jednocześnie otoczony piękną przyrodą Turcji. Ausallar jest usiany zielenią, cicho i przytulnie. Istnieje podstawowa infrastruktura, w tym szkoły, klinika. W środy znajduje się duży bazar rolniczy, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty, apteki, liczne restauracje, kawiarnie. Główna ulica w koronach drzew wyróżnia się szczególną atmosferą turystyczną. W ostatnich latach na całym obszarze odbywa się aktywna budowa, w tym rozwój wolnych obszarów dalej od morza. Nieruchomości w Avsallar są poszukiwane zarówno do wynajęcia, jak i do stałego pobytu. W tym samym czasie w Avsallar znajduje się cała niezbędna infrastruktura do codziennego życia.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is 99 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.