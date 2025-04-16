  1. Realting.com
  2. Czarnogóra
  3. Tivat
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat

Kompleks mieszkalny Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat

Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$239,535
;
7
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 28133
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2684
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 30.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Tivat Municipality
  • Miasteczko
    Tivat

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    3

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Русский Русский

This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.

 

Architecture and Layout

The complex consists of 10 modern buildings, each including 5 apartments:
Ground floor — 1- and 2-bedroom apartments
Second floor — 1- and 2-bedroom apartments
Third floor — a spacious penthouse with access to a private rooftop terrace.

The architecture is designed in a modern style and harmoniously integrates into the Mediterranean landscape. Natural materials are used in the finishing, while olive trees and ornamental plants are planted throughout the territory, creating an atmosphere of coziness and privacy.

 

Landscaping and Amenities

The territory of the complex is designed with an emphasis on comfort, privacy, and active recreation:
• children’s playground (swings, slide, sandbox, play complex)
• sports zone and workout complex
• swimming pool with sun loungers
• BBQ and hearth area with a shared dining table
•  “neighborhood living room” in the open air (gazebo, swings, outdoor furniture)
• terraces for relaxation
• extensive landscaping: green buffer zones, decorative shrubs, flowering plants, and trees reducing noise and ensuring privacy.

 

Parking
• Underground parking — 5 parking spaces under each building
• Guest parking at the entrance
• Full accessibility for people with disabilities.

 

Security
• Gated and secure territory with retaining walls
• Video surveillance at the entrance, on the territory, and at the entrances to buildings
• Modern perimeter lighting for safety.

 

Location and Infrastructure

The complex is situated in a strategically convenient part of Tivat:
• Across the road from a park and beaches
• Convenient access from main transport routes
• Educational institutions (including international schools and kindergartens)
• Medical facilities
• Shopping and entertainment centers
• Near the bus station
• Just a few minutes’ drive from Tivat Airport.

 

Installment payment plan available!
This complex is your home in Tivat, where urban comfort meets the natural harmony of the Mediterranean.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tivat, Czarnogóra
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments in a new building with a pool in Tivat
Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$161,681
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments in condo hotel on the beachfront in Becici
Becici, Czarnogóra
od
$619,182
Zespół mieszkaniowy A Star Serenity
Kumbor, Czarnogóra
od
$145,920
Zespół mieszkaniowy MOVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY
Risan, Czarnogóra
od
$468,402
Zespół mieszkaniowy New modern complex on the first line in Becici
Becici, Czarnogóra
od
$261,872
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$239,535
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$1,70M
Rok realizacji 2027
Wprowadzenie Synchro Yards - długo oczekiwanej nowej dzielnicy mieszkalnej Porto Czarnogóra, zaprojektowanej dla tych, którzy cenią luksus, komfort i inspirację.Położony na nabrzeżu, tuż przy wodzie, obszar ten ma stać się numerem jeden wybór popularności w Porto Czarnogóra. W nowej dzielnic…
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex in Dubovica Budva
Budva, Czarnogóra
od
$100,475
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 6
Powierzchnia 46–168 m²
3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
New residential complex in Dubovica Budva The complex is located in the prestigious Dubovica area. Nearby you will find the city center, Slovenska and Mogren beaches, Bečići, and the Rozino district.   About the Complex: • Modern development consisting of 5 residential buildings • On…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
46.0 – 168.0
172,762 – 633,396
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
93.0
348,824
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy New exclusive residential complex next to Porto Montenegro in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$598,814
Nowy ekskluzywny kompleks mieszkalny - Dreams by Dukley znajduje się w bezpośrednim sąsiedztwie Porto Czarnogóra.Obejmuje trzy bloki mieszkalne i basen na dachu. Każdy budynek oferuje luksusowe apartamenty i przestronne penthouses, zaprojektowane doskonale z najwyższej jakości umeblowania, w…
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Czarnogóra
Zezwolenie na pobyt w Czarnogórze: wszystkie sposoby jego uzyskania i niuanse, o których powinieneś wiedzieć
16.04.2025
Zezwolenie na pobyt w Czarnogórze: wszystkie sposoby jego uzyskania i niuanse, o których powinieneś wiedzieć
Podatki od nieruchomości w Czarnogórze
20.02.2025
Podatki od nieruchomości w Czarnogórze
Jak kupić nieruchomość w Czarnogórze: analiza cen według regionów i procedury zakupu
03.12.2024
Jak kupić nieruchomość w Czarnogórze: analiza cen według regionów i procedury zakupu
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje