dietlhousing

Akazienhein 1 31595 Steyerberg
Company type
Deweloper
Rok założenia firmy
2027
Na platformie
Mniej niż miesiąc
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Deutsch
Strona internetowa
www.dietlhousing.com
O deweloperze

DietlHousing is an innovative real estate company specializing in modern modular vacation homes on the beautiful Greek island of Zakynthos.

Our mission is to make affordable luxury living accessible – offering high-quality, sustainable homes with sea views, ideal as a second residence or a profitable investment for Airbnb and glamping rentals.

Combining European construction standards, minimalist architecture, and strong ROI potential, DietlHousing provides investors and homeowners with access to one of the Mediterranean’s most in-demand destinations.

With over 200 units currently available, we are shaping the future of flexible, smart, and eco-friendly living.

DietlHousing – Smart. Sustainable. Profitable.

Godziny pracy
Teraz zamknięte
Obecnie w firmie: 00:16
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Berlin)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
09:00 - 18:00
Niedziela
09:00 - 18:00
Nasi agenci w Emiraty Arabskie
Daniel Dietl
Daniel Dietl
1 obiekt
